Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,116 head of cattle selling on Sept. 28, compared to 3,752 head on Sept. 21 and 3,274 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 2,568 head of feeder cattle, 440 head of slaughter cattle and 108 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 3,188 head of feeder cattle, 505 head of slaughter cattle and 59 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 2,849 head of feeder cattle, 388 head of slaughter cattle and 37 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were mostly steady to $3 higher. The heifers were selling $4 higher. The quality was good. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $2 lower. The slaughter bulls had too few receipts to establish a trend; however, a slightly lower undertone was noted. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 38% were heifers and 13% wee bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 96% bred cows and 4% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
