Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,686 head of cattle selling on June 1, compared to 2,556 head on May 18 and 2,357 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 3,172 head of feeder cattle, 439 head of slaughter cattle and 75 head of replacement cattle. Two weeks the total was 2,230 head of feeder cattle, 278 head of slaughter cattle and 48 head of replacement cattle and a year ago the total was 1,877 head of feeder cattle, 446 head of slaughter cattle and 34 head of replacement cattle. Compared to two weeks ago, the steers were selling $2 to $4 lower. The heifers were selling $4 to $6 lower. The demand was good. The quality was good. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $5 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 higher. A total of 514 cows and bulls was sold with 61% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 40% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% ere bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 69% bred cows, 11% were bred heifers and 20% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 14%.
