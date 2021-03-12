Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,045 head of cattle selling on March 8, compared to 3,311 head on March 1 and 2,253 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 3,693 head of feeder cattle, 316 head of slaughter cattle and 36 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 3,090 head of feeder cattle, 197 head of slaughter cattle and 24 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were mostly steady to $2 higher. The heifers were selling 44 to $6 lower. The quality was plain through attractive. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $4 higher. A total of 352 cows and bulls was sold with 42% going to packers. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 42% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 67% bred cows, 19% were bred heifers and 14% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 26%.
