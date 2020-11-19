Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,187 head of cattle selling on Nov. 9, compared to 2,115 head a week ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 3,419 head of feeder cattle, 728 head of slaughter cattle and 40 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $9 to $13 higher. The heifers were selling $7 to $11 higher. The demand was good. The quality was good through attractive. The slaughter cows were mostly steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 higher. A total of 768 cows and bulls was sold with 51% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 34% were heifers and 21% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 53% bred cows, 45% were bred heifers and 3% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.