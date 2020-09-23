Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,752 head of cattle selling on Sept. 21, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 3,188 head of feeder cattle, 505 head of slaughter cattle and 59 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $6 to $9 lower. The heifers were selling $5 to $7 lower. The demand was good. The quality was plain through good. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $4 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $3 lower. A total of 564 cows and bulls was sold with 45% going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 40% were heifers and 12% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 58% bred cows, 14% were bred heifers and 29% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
