Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,276 head of cattle selling on Oct. 26, compared to 3,576 head on Oct. 19 and 2,434 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,958 head of feeder cattle, 293 head of slaughter cattle and 25 head of replacement compared to a week ago’s total of 3,040 head of feeder cattle, 454 head of slaughter cattle and 82 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 2,148 head of feeder cattle, 244 head of slaughter cattle and 42 head of replacement cattle. Compared to a week ago, the steers and heifers had too few receipts to establish a trend; however, a much lower undertone was noted. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain through good. The slaughter cows were mostly steady in a light test. The slaughter bulls were steady in a light test. A total of 318 cows and bulls was sold with 59% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 41% were heifers and 12% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 52% bred cows, 36% were bred heifers and 12% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
