Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,576 head of cattle selling on Oct. 19, compared to 3,797 head on Oct. 12 and 4,571 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The total included 3,040 head of feeder cattle, 454 head of slaughter cattle and 82 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 3,209 head of feeder cattle, 463 head of slaughter cattle and 125 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 3,835 head of feeder cattle, 625 head of slaughter cattle and 111 head of replacement cattle.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were selling $9 lower. The quality was plain through attractive. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $4 lower. A total of 536 cows and bulls was sold with 46% going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 33% steers, 44% were heifers and 24% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 63% bred cows, 9% were bred heifers and 28% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
