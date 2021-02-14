Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,311 head of cattle selling on Feb. 8, compared to 2,521 head on Feb. 1 and 2,070 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the cold freezing weather kept receipts too few to establish a trend. However, a much lower undertone was noted on both steers and heifers. The demand was moderate and the Quality was plain with a few attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $6 higher in a light test. The slaughter bulls had too few receipts to establish a trend; however, a lower undertone was noted. A total of 119 cows and bulls was sold with 30% going to packers. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 45% were heifers, and 9% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 78% cows and 22% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 91% bred cows and 9% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
