Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,742 head of cattle selling on Jan. 11, compared to 2,821 head on Jan. 4 and 2,027 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total include 3,405 head of feeder cattle, 286 head of slaughter cattle and 51 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 2,478 head of feeder cattle, 315 head of slaughter cattle and 28 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,868 head of feeder cattle, 148 head of slaughter cattle and 11 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $5 to $9 higher. The heifers were mostly steady to $2 higher. The quality was good. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $4 higher. A total of 337 cows and bulls was sold with 66% going to packers. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 30% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 71% bred cows, 20% were bred heifers and 10% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
