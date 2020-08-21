Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,179 head of cattle selling ion Aug. 17, compared to 2,257 head on Aug. 10 and 1,369 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,816 head of feeder cattle, 278 head of slaughter cattle and 85 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,895 head of feeder cattle, 341 head of slaughter cattle and 21 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total included 1,120 head of feeder cattle, 218 head of slaughter cattle and 31 head of replacement cattle.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $5 to $10 higher with instances of $15 to $20 higher. The steers weighing over 500 pounds were
steady to $2 higher. Heifers weighing over 500 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The demand was moderate to good. Several light weight calves were included and these were selling to very good demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 lower, except lean cows were selling $5 to $8 lower. Slaughter bulls mostly steady in a light test. The packer demand was moderate to good. A total of 363 cows and bulls was sold with 70% going to packers. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 39% were steers, 1% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers, 15% were bulls, 0% were dairy heifers; 13% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows, 8% were bulls; 4% was replacement cattle with 74% bred cows, 3% were bred heifers, 23% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 27%.
