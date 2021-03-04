Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,311 head of cattle selling on March 1, compared to 860 head on Feb. 22 and 1,782 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, following a light test the previous week with a higher undertone, the steers and heifers were both selling $8 to $10 higher. The demand was very good. The quality was mostly attractive. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $1 higher, following a light test the previous week. The slaughter bulls were selling $4 higher. A total of 221 cows and bulls was sold with 57% going to packers. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 39% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 20% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 79% bred cows, 13% were bred heifers and 8% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 34%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 300 to 339 lbs., 205.00 to 215.00 (209.26); 15 head, 365 to 389 lbs., 190.00 to 200.00 (193.92); 48 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 180.50 to 190.50 (186.11); 31 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 179.50 to 189.50 (183.16); 78 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 175.50 to 185.25 (180.89); 46 head, 550 to 582 lbs., 171.00 to 181.00 (172.48); 105 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (152.11); 22 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (151.32); 131 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 123.50 to 133.50 (130.83); 33 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 120.50 to 130.50 (123.66).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 55 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 152.00 to 163.00 (158.35); 37 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (152.79); 31 head, 413 to 440 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (146.43); 106 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (151.22); 52 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.14); 76 head, 563 to 599 lbs., 136.50 to 146.50 (140.98); 44 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (122.28); 28 head, 654 to 690 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (119.14).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 353 lbs., 188.00; 11 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (168.12); 16 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (175.43); 29 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (164.05); 10 head, 565 to 580 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (152.93); 8 head, 625 to 635 lbs., 115.00 to 126.50 (125.08); 11 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.21).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.