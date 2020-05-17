Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,727 head of cattle selling on May 11, compared to 2,139 head on May 4 and 1,549 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,415 head of feeder cattle, 287 head of slaughter cattle and 25 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,810 head of feeder cattle, 239 head of slaughter cattle and 90 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers ere selling $4 lower. The heifers were selling $5 higher. The demand was good. The quality was good. The slaughter cows mostly steady to 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls were steady to $1 higher. A total of 312 cows and bulls was sold with 56% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 41% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 72% bred cows, 8% were bred heifers and 20% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 11%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 300 to 334 lbs., 176.00 to 186.00 (177.88); 7 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (176.59); 42 head, 400 to 419 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (166.71); 48 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (162.27); 42 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 146.50 to 156.50 (150.30); 21 head, 550 to 577 lbs., 144.50 to 154.50 (146.16); 8 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (131.15); 17 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (128.76); 14 head, 755 to 778 lbs., 111.50 to 121.50 (116.33). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 313 to 345 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (171.64); 12 head, 353 to 375 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (169.46); 71 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.77); 86 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (152.26); 13 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (142.31); 34 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (136.41); 12 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (121.73).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 310 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (155.99); 29 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.00); 42 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 141.50 to 151.50 (145.29); 40 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.35); 11 head, 500 to 520 lbs., 130.50 to 140.50 (137.34); 13 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (127.72); 29 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 114.000 to 124.00 (119.04); 198 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 325 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.87); 12 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.30); 42 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.76); 55 head, 460 to 496 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (135.43); 11 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (124.18); 17 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (120.88).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 320 lbs., 179.00; 14 head, 357 to 385 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (166.06); 26 head, 404 to 447 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (154.01); 19 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (147.53); 13 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.12); 6 head, 556 to 570 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (136.39); 5 head, 637 lbs., 131.50; 4 head, 675 to 680 lbs., 117.00 to 117.50 (117.25).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 1100 to 1620 lbs., 60.00 to 65.50 (62.70) average dressing; 16 head, 1080 to 1485 lbs., 55.00 to 59.50 (56.46) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 10 head, 1008 to 1395 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.63) average; 2 head, 1250 to 1375 lbs., 66.00 to 72.00 (68.86) high; 6 head, 1075 to 1350 ls., 55.00 to 59.00 (57.14) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 24 head, 1000 to 1920 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (57.26) average; 31 head, 890 to 995 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.50) average light weight; 7 head, 1085 to 1580 lbs., 61.00 to 63.00 (61.83) high; 4 head, 905 to 985 lbs., 58.00 to 62.00 (60.04) high light weight; 12 head, 1000 to 1605 lbs., 49.00 to 54.50 (52.39) low; 8 head, 745 to 975 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (47.47) low light weight; 3 head, 1115 to 1240 lbs., 46.00 to 47.00 (46.69); very low; 10 head, 830 to 975 lbs., 41.50 to 43.50 (42.44) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 10 head, 1340 to 2095 lbs., 93.00 to 96.00 (95.71) average; 3 head, 1900 to 2060 lbs., 102.00 to 108.00 (105.41) high; 5 head, 1350 to 1945 lbs., 85.00 to 90.50 (87.84) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1095 to 1365 lbs., 1000.00 to 1125.00 (1064.71). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 15 head, 1005 to 1500 lbs., 700.00 to 985.00 (836.00). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1000 to 1095 lbs., 850.00 to 1050.00 (954.53).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 lbs., calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1070 lbs., 1200.00 to 1550.00 (1340.65).
