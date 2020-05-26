Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,556 head of cattle selling on May 18, compared to 1,727 head on May 11 and 1,939 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total includes 2,230 head of feeder cattle, 278 head of slaughter cattle and 48 head of replacement cattle compared to 1,415 head of feeder cattle, 287 head of slaughter cattle and 25 head of replacement cattle. A year ago, the total was 1,622 head of feeder cattle, 202 head of slaughter cattle and 115 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $5 to $7 higher. The heifers were selling $4 to $6 higher. The quality was mostly attractive. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 higher. A total of 326 cows and bulls was sold with 47% going to packers. The Tulsa Stockyards will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 46% was heifers and 9% was bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 20% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 85% bred cows, 6% were bred heifers and 8% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply over weighing 600 pounds was 30%.
