Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,228 head of cattle selling on Aug. 24, compared to 2,179 head on Aug. 17 and 2,202 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were steady to $6 lower, except those from 250 to 350 pounds that were selling $19 to $24 higher on light receipts. The heifers were mostly steady to $5 lower except those from 350 to 400 pounds that were selling $3 higher and those from 700 to 800 pounds that were selling $1 higher. The demand was good and the quality was average. The slaughter cows were not enough comparable receipts available for a market trend but a lower undertone was noted. The slaughter bulls were steady to $2 higher. A total of 214 cows and bulls was sold with 73% going to packers. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 88% bred cows and 12% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 28%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 238 lbs., 235.00; 6 head, 253 to 262 lbs., 222.00 to 224.00 (222.65); 9 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 204.00 to 218.00 (213.43); 6 head, 305 to 342 lbs., 182.00 to 192.00 (185.25) unweaned; 15 head, 352 to 399 lbs., 188.00 to 210.00 (196.29); 11 head, 405 to 430 lbs., 179.00 to 184.00 (182.37); 4 head, 405 to 442 lbs., 164.00 to 173.00 (166.11) unweaned; 77 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 155.00 to 176.00 (160.22); 69 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 148.00 to 159.50 (153.83); 55 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (153.67); 66 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 148.50 to 156.50 (152.27); 18 head, 608 to 640 lbs., 145.00 to 145.50 (145.41) unweaned; 44 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (146.92); 7 head, 684 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 19 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (139.29); 13 head, 750 to 789 lbs., 142.50 to 144.50 (143.09); 6 head, 815 to 837 lbs., 122.50 to 130.00 (125.72); 2 head, 855 to 880 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (123.96); 1 head, 930 lbs., 126.00; 1 head, 1005 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 180.00 to 181.00 (180.53); 19 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 155.00 to 185.00 (176.33); 16 head, 420 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (157.20); 1 head, 490 lbs., 150.50; 23 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 146.00 (140.17); 29 head, 543 lbs., 143.75 unweaned; 7 head, 575 to 595 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (144.26); 6 head, 640 lbs., 144.00; 2 head, 788 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 820 to 835 lbs., 101.00 to 120.00 (104.21). Small and medium frame 3 to 4, 8 head, 678 to 693 lbs., 47.00 to 51.00 (48.52). Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3 to 4, 4 head, 453 lbs., 65.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 245 lbs., 178.00; 6 head, 280 to 298 lbs., 166.00 to 171.00 (169.15); 5 head, 300 to 325 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (155.26); 41 head, 350 to 391 lbs., 159.00 to 170.50 (166.70); 29 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (149.36); 165 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (147.59); 95 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (139.73); 72 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 134.00 to 145.50 (139.15); 48 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 131.50 to 140.50 (136.25); 41 head, 665 to 696 lbs., 123.00 to 135.25 (129.43); 29 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (130.08); 17 head, 755 to 776 lbs., 121.50 to 127.50 (125.36); 3 head, 805 to 825 lbs., 110.00 to 117.50 (113.70). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 280 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 300 to 346 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (145.51); 25 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (148.21); 11 head, 418 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 153.00 (139.54); 1 head, 450 lbs., 141.00; 2 head, 598 lbs., 110.00; 10 head, 644 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (124.00); 2 head, 690 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (123.26); 7 head, 737 lbs., 99.50. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 415 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 201.00 to 210.00 (207.93); 9 head, 359 to 395 lbs., 186.00 to 194.00 (188.17); 36 head, 412 to 444 lbs., 170.00 to 186.00 (175.84); 23 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (151.16); 2 head, 493 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 35 head, 501 to 540 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (149.34); 13 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (140.68); 6 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (138.59); 9 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (132.49); 2 head, 705 to 715 lbs., 134.00; 2 head, 755 to 780 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (132.61); 1 head, 840 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 315 to 325 lbs., 180.00 to 184.00 (182.03); 12 head, 405 to 447 lbs., 152.00 to 166.00 (158.92); 6 head, 509 to 535 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.68); 6 head, 568 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (133.08); 8 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (127.63); 1 head, 740 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 750 to 793 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (113.53). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 414 to 440 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (137.43). Small and medium frame 3 to 4, 3 head, 677 lbs., 74.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1200 to 1360 lbs., 63.00 to 64.00 (63.72) average dressing; 6 head, 1200 to 1365 lbs., 66.50 to 67.00 (66.58) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 19 head, 1015 to 1400 lbs., 56.00 to 59.00 (57.56)) average; 6 head, 1010 to 1285 lbs., 60.00 to 61.50 (60.77) high; 1 head, 1450 lbs., 54.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 26 head, 1015 to 1330 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (53.00) average; 10 head, 865 to 980 lbs., 49.00 to 52.00 (50.19) average light weight; 2 head, 1040 to 1100 lbs., 55.50 to 56.00 (55.76) high; 5 head, 895 to 975 lbs., 54.00 high light weight; 1 head, 1075 lbs., 48.00 low; 2 head, 950 to 955 lbs., 43.00 to 46.00 (44.50) low light weight. Bulls to 1 to 2, 10 head, 1470 to 1990 lbs., 90.00 to 99.00 (93.00) average; 7 head, 1605 to 1995 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (104.64) high; 5 head, 1380 to 1795 lbs., 86.00 to 89.00 (88.18) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 840 to 1465 lbs., 1025.00 to 1085.00 (1043.09); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1010 lbs., 1060.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1335 lbs., 835.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1030 to 1375 lbs., 835.00 to 975.00 (927.28); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 970 to 1305 lbs., 810.00 to 885.00 (841.98). Medium and large frame 2, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1045 to 1100 lbs., 600.00 to 685.00 (641.41).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight,
5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 835.00. Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1080 lbs., 725.00.
