Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,028 head of cattle selling on June 22, compared to 2,355 head on June 15 and 1,249 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $5 to $6 higher. The heifers were selling $6 to $8 lower. The quality was mostly plain with a few attractive. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $1 lower in a light test. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher, also in a light test. A total of 222 cows and bulls was sold with 55% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 41% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 40% bred cows, 20% were bred heifers and were 40% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 300 to 333 lbs., 177.00 to 187.00 (178.68); 13 head, 350 to 387 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (178.33); 32 head, 400 to 441 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (151.12); 42 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 150.50 to 160.50 (153.67); 82 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 142.00 to 152.50 (148.69); 66 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 140.00 to 150.50 (143.51); 51 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 131.50 to 141.50 (137.22); 27 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (130.19); 33 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 123.50 to 133.50 (128.67); 13 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (125.05); 21 head, 953 to 986 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (101.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 41 head, 406 to 445 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (143.01); 70 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (145.71); 45 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 130.00 to 141.50 (136.93); 59 head, 567 to 594 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (135.62).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 21 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (141.50); 22 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (140.93); 33 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.02); 36 head, 450 to 488 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (134.44); 102 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 124.50 to 134.50 (127.86); 32 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (129.78); 63 head, 602 to 641 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (128.42); 21 head, 654 to 688 lbs., 121.50 to 131.50 (122.62); 14 head, 707 to 738 lbs., 107.00 to 116.00( 112.87). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 422 to 433 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (125.04); 34 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.17); 17 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (118.39); 24 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (119.77); 33 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (117.25); 48 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (117.98).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 355 to 380 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (150.04); 7 head, 415 to 435 lbs., 138.00 to 143.50 (140.29); 17 head, 455 to 465 lbs., 140.50 to 147.00 (144.20); 21 head, 500 to 528 lbs., 131.50 to 142.00 (137.11); 37 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 131.50 to 141.00 (133.20); 6 head, 605 to 644 lbs., 118.50 to 128.50 (121.70); 35 head, 675 to 689 lbs., 110.50 to 120.00 (114.52).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1117 to 1690 lbs., 64.00 to 69.00 (65.78) average dressing; 5 head, 1100 to 1450 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (72.31) high; 4 head, 1080 to 1450 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (58.41) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1170 to 1360 lbs., 64.00 to 67.00 (65.19) average; 6 head, 1165 to 1515 lbs., 68.50 to 73.00 (69.80) high; 9 head, 1050 to 1333 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (59.55) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 14 head, 1005 to 1410 lbs., 63.00 to 67.00 (64.10) average; 15 head, 795 to 975 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (54.55) average light weight; 5 head, 1223 to 1435 lbs., 70.00 to 73.00 (71.81) high; 5 head, 885 to 975 lbs., 58.00 to 63.00 (61.01) high light weight; 13 head, 1010 to 1510 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (57.32) low; 7 head, 790 to 985 lbs., 45.00 to 51.00 (48.55) low light weight; 7 head, 1025 to 1180 lbs., 50.00 to 54.00 (52.09) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1325 to 1820 lbs., 103.00 to 108.00 (106.34) average; 4 head, 1330 to 1945 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (111.81) high; 7 head, 1425 to 1650 lbs.,96.00 to 102.00 (98.20) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1125 to 1190 lbs., 800.00 to 900.00 (852.15). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1000 to 1205 lbs., 825.00 to 835.00 (829.54).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1000 to 1100 lbs., 700.00 to 1000.00 (887.74).
