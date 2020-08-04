Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,752 head of cattle selling on Aug. 3, compared to 2,095 head on July 27 and 1,748 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $1 to $6 higher. The steer calves weighing under 450 pounds were steady; those over 450 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $6 higher with instances up to $10 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 450 pounds were selling $6 to $12 higher and those over 450 pounds were steady to $3 higher. The demand was once again very good for all classes. The quality was average to attractive. Rains fell across much of the state and a cool front followed leaving temps in the mid 80s for a few days. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 lower. The packer demand was moderate to good. A total of 564 cows and bulls was sold with 70% going to packers. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 39% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 17% was slaughter Cattle with 90% cow and 10% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 80% bred cows and 20% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 28%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 220 lbs., 197.00; 2 head, 278 lbs., 182.00; 3 head, 343 to 345 lbs., 174.00 to 175.00 (174.67); 53 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 170.00 to 190.00 (176.63); 59 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 165.00 to 180.00 (174.13); 50 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (169.76); 2 head, 480 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 160 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 152.00 to 165.50 (159.27); 80 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 149.00 to 160.50 (152.71); 3 head, 573 lbs., 145.00 fleshy; 84 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 141.00 to 155.25 (150.94); 2 head, 638 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 31 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 138.00 to 149.50 (146.04); 18 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 139.50 to 146.50 (143.01); 16 head, 754 to 789 lbs., 140.50 to 141.75 (141.35); 1 head, 805 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 440 lbs., 155.00; 6 head, 508 to 509 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (149.66); 6 head, 526 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 557 to 595 lbs., 141.00 to 145.50 (144.90); 17 head, 603 to 615 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (145.58); 17 head, 719 to 749 lbs., 130.50 to 131.50 (130.96); 3 head, 937 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 255 lbs., 182.00; 10 head, 403 to 446 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (161.00); 1 head, 530 lbs., 149.50; 1 head, 525 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 5 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.42); 12 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (133.20); 5 head, 663 to 668 lbs., 133.50 to 139.00 (136.31); 6 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.61); 5 head, 755 lbs., 112.00; 2 head, 925 lbs., 105.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 3 head, 593 lbs., 61.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 161.00 to 175.00 (166.41); 1 head, 330 lbs., 146.00 fleshy; 52 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (162.79); 43 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (158.37); 68 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (144.70); 1 head, 475 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 81 head, 503 to 543 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (141.05); 70 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (138.22); 4 head, 575 to 595 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 47 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 129.00 to 142.50 (136.34); 70 head, 653 to 675 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.71); 9 head, 700 to 713 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.18); 6 head, 756 lbs., 124.50; 11 head, 860 lbs., 117.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 332 to 345 lbs., 158.00 to 158.50 (158.13); 5 head, 427 to 438 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (147.38); 5 head, 468 lbs., 143.00 to 147.50 (145.70); 2 head, 538 lbs., 139.00; 6 head, 501 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 565 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (131.50); 5 head, 575 lbs., 141.50 thin fleshed; 4 head, 608 to 613 lbs., 127.00 to 136.50 (131.77). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 252 to 270 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (158.35); 1 head, 315 lbs., 151.00; 10 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (141.46); 5 head, 412 to 445 lbs., 141.00; 9 head, 462 to 497 lbs., 139.00 to 141.50 (140.03); 9 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (131.12); 4 head, 563 to 575 lbs., 122.00 to 138.50 (134.31); 3 head, 625 to 635 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.65); 2 head, 675 to 695 lbs., 118.50 to 120.50 (119.49); 1 head, 740 lbs., 115.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 2 head, 433 lbs., 86.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 265 lbs., 189.00; 2 head, 330 to 340 lbs., 176.00 to 180.00 (177.97); 12 head, 355 to 375 lbs., 170.00 to 185.00 (175.06); 17 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 161.00 to 174.50 (164.12); 21 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (152.95); 26 head, 505 to 533 lbs., 137.00 to 152.00 (144.43); 34 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (143.29); 10 head, 589 lbs., 123.50 fleshy; 24 head, 605 to 637 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (139.54); 9 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 126.00 to 133.50 (127.74); 3 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 115.00 to 117.50 (116.70); 4 head, 830 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 273 lbs., 167.00; 2 head, 390 to 395 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (165.46); 1 head, 420 lbs., 150.50; 22 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 127.00 to 149.00 (141.54); 6 head, 525 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (140.02); 5 head, 563 to 575 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.57); 2 head, 620 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (127.92); 3 head, 870 lbs., 100.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 1215 to 1640 lbs., 65.00 to 72.50 (70.44) average dressing; 1 head, 930 lbs., 65.00 average light weight; 16 head, 1260 to 1625 lbs., 72.50 to 79.00 (74.98) high; 3 head, 1010 to 1270 lbs., 64.00 to 66.00 (65.08) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 77 head, 1025 to 1395 lbs., 66.00 to 70.00 (68.48) average; 6 head, 820 to 985 lbs., 64.00 to 69.00 (66.02) average light weight; 44 head, 1075 to 1455 lbs., 71.00 to 81.50 (73.16) high; 3 head, 1057 lbs., 64.50 low. Lean 85 to 90%, 91 head, 1000 to 1320 lbs., 64.00 to 69.00 (66.62) average; 12 head, 780 to 990 lbs., 57.00 to 65.00 (61.96) average light weight; 25 head, 1035 to 1445 lbs., 70.00 to 80.50 (72.00) high; 5 head, 915 to 975 lbs., 65.00 to 70.00 (66.77) high light weight; 12 head, 1019 to 1110 lbs., 54.00 to 61.00 (59.64) low; 7 head, 740 to 955 lbs., 50.00 to 58.50 (55.14) low light weight; 2 head, 905 to 1010 lbs., 48.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 16 head, 1345 to 2065 lbs., 96.00 to 104.00 (99.38) average; 13 head, 1665 to 2050 lbs., 105.00 to 118.00 (108.39) high; 7 head, 1305 to 1750 lbs., 86.00 to 95.00 (90.63) low. Bulls 2, 1 head, 1655 lbs., 73.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1370 lbs., 1150.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 11 head, 1112 to 1204 lbs., 1260.00 to 1435.00 (1358.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 940 lbs., 1000.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1045 to 1235 lbs., 950.00 to 1110.00 (1030.69).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1315 lbs., 1350.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 940 to 1370 lbs., 1025.00 to 1300.00 (1133.77).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.