Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,572 head of cattle selling on June 29, compared to 2,028 head on June 22 and 2,120 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were selling $4 to $6 higher. The demand was good. The quality was good. The slaughter cows were selling $5 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 to $3 higher. A total of 428 cows and bulls was sold with 53% going to packers. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 42% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 80% bred cows, 13% were bred heifers and 7% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 300 to 319 lbs., 173.50 to 183.50 (176.97); 14 head, 350 to 370 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (174.96); 30 head, 413 to 440 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (153.14); 50 head, 455 to 494 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (154.71); 66 head, 506 to 540 lbs., 144.50 to 154.50 (147.93); 42 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 140.50 to 150.50 (143.00); 41 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.42); 47 head, 650 to 683 lbs., 135.50 to 145.50 (137.89); 6 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (132.13); 11 head, 770 to 787 lbs., 124.50 to 134.50 (128.05). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 365 to 388 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (164.12); 58 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 139.50 to 149.50 (144.88); 32 head, 460 to 494 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (141.11); 40 head, 503 to 520 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.97); 37 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 129.50 to 139.50 (135.49); 35 head, 600 to 639 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (135.92). Medium and large frame 2, 37 head, 416 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (136.04); 56 head, 455 to 491 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (129.72); 38 head, 530 to 542 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (126.70).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 300 to 346 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (145.24); 45 head, 350 to 387 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.12); 56 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.34); 44 head, 455 to 483 lbs., 136.50 to 146.50 (139.47); 85 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.57); 76 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (129.00); 68 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 118.50 to 128.75 (123.45); 36 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 116.50 to 126.50 (123.01); 20 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 108.50 to 118.50 (116.60); 5 head, 750 to 760 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (106.98). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 31 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (139.95); 32 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (129.61); 80 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 125.50 to 135.50 (132.34); 34 head, 514 to 543 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (119.18); 40 head, 567 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (117.77); 25 head, 604 to 642 lbs., 107.00 to 117.00 (112.53).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 310 to 335 lbs., 164.50 to 174.50 (169.25); 28 head, 378 to 395 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (159.63); 21 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (142.32); 47 head, 450 to 478 lbs., 139.50 to 149.50 (144.54); 40 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 134.50 to 144.50 (139.55); 47 head, 553 to 588 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (135.42); 20 head, 614 to 631 lbs., 122.50 to 132.50 (126.93); 31 head, 665 to 680 lbs., 108.00 to 118.00 (113.56).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 7 head, 1220 to 1480 lbs., 66.00 to 71.00 (69.05) average dressing; 2 head, 1390 to 1440 lbs., 72.00 to 77.00 (74.54) high; 22 head, 1290 to 1655 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.18) low; 2 head, 1225 to 1390 lbs., 58.00 to 59.00 (58.47) very low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 4 head, 1233 to 1495 lbs., 67.00 to 72.00 (68.66) average; 3 head, 1510 to 1640 lbs., 74.00 to 79.00 (75.76) high; 21 head, 1110 to 1504 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (63.24) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 22 head, 1190 to 1407 lbs., 65.50 to 70.00 (68.57) average; 9 head, 803 to 965 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (55.43) average light weight; 3 head, 1165 to 1590 lbs., 71.00 to 76.00 (73.92) high; 4 head, 875 to 978 lbs., 58.00 to 63.00 (59.15) high light weight; 46 head, 1085 to 2025 lbs., 59.50 to 64.50 (62.04) low; 12 head, 777 to 877 lbs., 46.00 to 51.00 (49.21) low light weight; 39 head, 1008 to 1449 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (56.39) very low; 13 head, 739 to 990 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (42.00) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 1 head, 2160 lbs., 121.00 high. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1540 to 2105 lbs., 103.00 to 108.00 (105.09) average; 5 head, 1755 to 2080 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (111.58) high; 7 head, 1410 to 1940 lbs., 96.00 to 105.00 (99.52) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 1255 to 1288 lbs., 1000.00 to 1210.00 (1125.97). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 23 head, 1000 to 1385 lbs., 650.00 to 960.00 (816.77). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1110 to 1220 lbs., 725.00 to 1085.00 (972.44).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1400 lbs., 1325.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1060 to 1250 lbs., 800.00 to 925.00 (867.64).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.