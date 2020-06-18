Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,355 head of cattle selling on June 15, compared to 2,377 head on June 8 and 2,030 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 2,018 head of feeder cattle, 301 head of slaughter cattle and 36 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 2,041 head of feeder cattle, 302 head of slaughter cattle and 34 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,767 head of feeder cattle, 138 head of slaughter cattle and 125 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $3 to $5lower. The heifers were mostly steady to $1 higher. The demand was good. The quality was good. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $5 higher. A total of 337 cows and bulls was sold with 58% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 48% were heifers and 17% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 82% cows and 18% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 86% bred cows, 6% were bred heifers and 8% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
