Tulsa Stockyards, reported receipts of 2,095 head of cattle selling on July 27, compared to 1,806 head on July 20 and 2,019 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $4 higher. The steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher and those over 500 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher. The heifer calves were steady to $5 higher with the most advance on those weighing 500 to 600 pounds. The demand was good for all classes. The supply again included several nice sets of feeder cattle. The quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $5 to $10 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 higher. The packer demand was extremely good. The cow numbers have declined and this is prompting the good demand. A total of 291 cows and bulls was sold with 65% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 43% were heifers and 12% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 67% bred cows and 33% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 33%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 308 to 325 lbs., 185.00 to 199.00 (194.58); 25 head, 358 to 393 lbs., 173.50 to 189.00 (182.51); 21 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 165.00 to 180.00 (176.69); 16 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (159.77); 3 head, 468 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 71 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 143.00 to 159.50 (155.47); 36 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 143.00 to 155.00 (149.09); 57 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 141.00 to 153.50 (150.12); 32 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 140.00 to 146.50 (143.08); 16 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (138.23); 10 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (135.02); 3 head, 835 to 838 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.33); 32 head, 1067 to 1073 lbs., 104.25 to 104.50 (104.45). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 373 to 388 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (167.27); 8 head, 425 to 435 lbs., 158.00 to 158.50 (158.13); 13 head, 453 to 486 lbs., 145.00 to 152.50 (147.55); 46 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 141.50 to 152.00 (145.41); 2 head, 565 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 603 lbs., 151.00 thin fleshed; 20 head, 652 to 660 lbs., 130.00 to 143.50 (139.68); 4 head, 769 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 822 lbs., 127.50. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 305 lbs., 179.00 to 180.00 (179.50); 3 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 169.00 to 170.00 (169.36); 6 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (140.81); 11 head, 462 to 488 lbs., 129.00 to 151.00 (143.14); 21 head, 510 to 538 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.50); 4 head, 618 to 640 lbs., 135.50 to 140.00 (136.65); 4 head, 665 to 678 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.50); 1 head, 720 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 237 lbs., 209.00; 8 head, 253 lbs., 158.00; 9 head, 339 lbs., 156.00; 7 head, 370 to 390 lbs., 149.00 to 160.00 (150.78); 43 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 144.50 to 152.00 (148.28); 42 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 142.50 to 146.50 (144.95); 2 head, 455 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 55 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 135.00 to 146.50 (140.78); 70 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (134.41); 53 head, 600 to 639 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (131.25); 32 head, 650 to 687 lbs., 123.50 to 129.25 (126.27); 10 head, 658 to 684 lbs., 115.00 to 120.50 (118.25) fleshy; 30 head, 722 to 745 lbs., 125.25 to 126.50 (125.37); 2 head, 773 lbs., 112.50; 1 head, 840 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 297 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 363 lbs., 142.00; 12 head, 472 to 485 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.49); 3 head, 595 lbs., 123.00; 17 head, 603 to 638 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (128.65); 3 head, 693 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 333 lbs., 140.00; 4 head, 380 to 390 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (144.20); 6 head, 402 to 405 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (137.74); 15 head, 475 to 495 lbs., 130.50 to 142.00 (137.39); 7 head, 454 to 480 lbs., 139.50 to 140.00 (139.85) thin fleshed; 14 head, 529 to 545 lbs., 121.00 to 139.00 (132.95); 5 head, 590 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.19); 3 head, 632 lbs., 116.50; 1 head, 730 lbs., 116.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 355 to 376 lbs., 172.50 to 184.00 (177.45); 17 head, 408 to 438 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (157.90); 32 head, 465 to 493 lbs., 144.00 to 157.50 (148.29); 7 head, 520 to 530 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.72); 26 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 125.00 to 147.00 (138.72); 6 head, 625 to 630 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (137.48); 7 head, 635 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 690 lbs., 123.00; 3 head, 768 lbs., 118.00; 3 head, 772 lbs., 103.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 385 to 393 lbs., 152.00 to 161.00 (153.47); 3 head, 448 lbs., 143.00; 5 head, 490 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 508 to 533 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.59); 2 head, 598 lbs., 140.50; 2 head, 793 lbs., 114.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1105 to 1495 lbs., 68.00 to 73.00 (70.56) average dressing; 1 head, 970 lbs., 66.00 average light weight; 8 head, 1240 to 1650 lbs., 73.00 to 78.50 (74.71) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 26 head, 1015 to 1395 lbs., 64.50 to 70.00 (67.32) average dressing; 24 head, 1020 to 1400 lbs., 70.00 to 80.00 (74.11) high; 2 head, 980 to 990 lbs., 68.00 to 72.00 (70.01) high light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 23 head, 1000 to 1205 lbs., 61.00 to 66.50 (64.46) average; 5 head, 875 to 995 lbs., 60.50 to 64.00 (62.10) average light weight; 49 head, 1005 to 1405 lbs., 66.00 to 74.00 (67.80) high; 13 head, 915 to 999 lbs., 64.00 to 67.50 (66.55) high light weight; 2 head, 1030 to 1110 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (55.41) low; 5 head, 795 to 985 lbs., 55.00 to 58.00 (56.59) low light weight; 2 head, 1085 to 1185 lbs., 49.00 to 50.00 (49.48) very low; 3 head, 795 to 990 lbs., 45.00 to 47.00 (46.35) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1460 to 1730 lbs., 97.50 to 105.00 (101.81) average; 6 head, 1420 to 1875 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (108.27) high; 7 head, 1340 to 1900 lbs., 80.00 to 94.00 (87.28) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 880 lbs., 850.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 955 to 1250 lbs., 860.00 to 975.00 (921.86); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1065 to 1165 lbs., 800.00 to 1050.00 (930.61); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1335 lbs., 925.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 700 lbs., 1025.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1030 lbs., 1375.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 950 lbs., 1350.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1055 lbs., 1050.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.