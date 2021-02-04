Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,044 head of cattle selling on Jan. 25, compared to 4,557 head on Jan. 18 and 2,498 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,816 head of feeder cattle, 196 head of slaughter cattle and 32 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 4,174 head of feeder cattle, 316 head of slaughter cattle and 67 head of replacement cattle. A year ago, the total was 2,044 head of feeder cattle, 419 head of slaughter cattle and 35 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $2 to $5 higher. The heifers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $7 higher. The heifers weighing over 500 pounds were selling $4 lower. All stock was in a light test. The quality was good. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $4 higher. A total of 228 cows and bulls was sold with 67% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 37% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 84% bred cows, 13% were bred heifers and 3% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
