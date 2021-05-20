Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,470 head selling a week ago, 2,417 head trading April 22 and 1,783 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $6 lower on limited comparable sales. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Corn futures prices hovering are around $7, which dampens the yearling market going to feedlots. Supply included: 99% feeder cattle (73% steers, 23% heifers, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 50%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 68 head, 353 to 399 lbs., 171.00 to 190.50 (189.48); 12 head, 405 to 407 lbs., 159.00 to 175.00 (169.68); 21 head, 472 to 473 lbs., 159.00 to 163.00 (161.29); 229 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 147.50 to 165.75 (160.39); 66 head, 583 lbs., 144.50 to 146.50 (145.98); 10 head, 601 lbs., 137.50, unweaned; 42 head, 658 to 676 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (140.12); 12 head, 650 to 681 lbs., 129.00 to 131.50 (129.81), unweaned; 208 head, 703 to 726 lbs., 130.50 to 135.50 (131.06); 24 head, 811 lbs., 125.00; 11 head, 866 lbs., 122.00; 10 head, 919 to 933 lbs., 116.00, fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 426 lbs., 139.50; 43 head, 454 to 471 lbs., 136.50 to 140.00 (137.57); 5 head, 452 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 20 head, 512 to 539 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.48); 8 head, 566 lbs., 128.00; 42 head, 637 lbs., 128.50; 23 head, 603 lbs., 119.50, unweaned; 8 head, 686 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 8 head, 701 lbs., 118.50; 36 head, 773 lbs., 117.50; 5 head, 783 lbs., 105.00, full.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 475 to 488 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (147.97); 4 head, 543 lbs., 141.00; 7 head, 655 lbs., 133.00.
