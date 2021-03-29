Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,384 head selling a week ago, 2,382 head trading March 11 and 157 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers were selling $3 to $6 higher. Trade activity was moderate on good demand. The area received moisture with rain and snow to benefit local pastures, but hampered cattle movement. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (64% steers, 34% heifers, 2% bulls.) Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 383 lbs., 165.00; 41 head, 502 to 538 lbs., 155.00 to 173.00 (166.22); 14 head, 571 lbs., 157.50; 49 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 145.00 to 148.50 (146.90); 58 head, 659 to 681 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (147.75); 6 head, 689 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 134 head, 711 to 735 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.86); 3 head, 702 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 92 head, 753 to 777 lbs., 134.50 to 139.00 (137.44); 29 head, 774 lbs., 128.00, fleshy; 24 head, 808 to 828 lbs., 131.00; 116 head, 879 lbs., 129.25; 3 head, 913 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 333 lbs., 156.00; 12 head, 424 to 447 lbs., 149.00 to 160.00 (155.91); 45 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 129.50 to 153.00 (136.04); 36 head, 502 to 519 lbs., 138.00 to 145.50 (142.59); 7 head, 567 to 589 lbs., 132.00 to 145.50 (137.66); 120 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 127.00 to 134.50 (132.31); 55 head, 663 to 690 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.57); 41 head, 817 to 831 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.36), full.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 689 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 718 lbs., 122.00.
