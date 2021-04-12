Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,813 head selling a week ago, 1,415 head trading March 25 and 1,381 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers were selling $3 to $5 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand. Supply included: 97% feeder cattle (53% steers, 46% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 318 lbs., 186.00; 6 head, 363 to 388 lbs., 180.00 to 207.00 (198.40); 13 head, 389 lbs., 213.00, thin fleshed; 13 head, 435 to 440 lbs., 196.00 to 197.00 (196.38); 11 head, 451 to 463 lbs., 164.00 to 181.00 (175.93); 31 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 164.00 to 179.00 (170.98); 3 head, 575 lbs., 160.00; 23 head, 630 to 648 lbs., 157.50 to 160.00 (158.22); 8 head, 647 lbs., 150.00, full; 11 head, 603 lbs., 152.00, unweaned; 73 head, 663 to 692 lbs., 145.50 to 151.50 (146.21); 84 head, 703 to 726 lbs., 142.50 to 143.00 (142.62); 72 head, 753 to 795 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (139.90); 181 head, 817 to 829 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (140.89); 35 head, 910 to 942 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (129.64); 39 head, 960 lbs., 125.00; 7 head, 1005 lbs., 121.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 313 to 337 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (169.13); 26 head, 358 to 394 lbs., 156.00 to 168.00 (157.70); 10 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 158.00 to 162.00 (159.50); 3 head, 467 lbs., 148.00; 3 head, 537 lbs., 148.00; 22 head, 590 lbs., 139.00; 44 head, 610 to 633 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (138.30); 141 head, 670 to 699 lbs., 124.00 to 131.50 (129.06); 115 head, 706 to 746 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (132.39); 56 head, 761 to 783 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (124.29); 45 head, 800 to 829 lbs., 122.00 to 124.50 (123.31); 6 head, 861 lbs., 114.50; 42 head, 911 to 941 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (114.13); 20 head, 962 lbs., 117.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 660 lbs., 149.00; 4 head, 745 lbs., 123.00.
