Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,417 head selling a week ago, 2,114 head trading April 15 and 3,201 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, yearling steers and heifers were selling mostly $2 to $3 lower. Trade was active on moderate to good demand. Cattle futures continued to drop as corn futures were well above $6. Supply included: 96% feeder cattle (59% steers, 38% heifers, 4% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 428 to 442 lbs., 171.00 to 185.00 (176.49); 11 head, 458 lbs., 169.00; 35 head, 521 to 549 lbs., 147.00 to 163.00 (158.78); 106 head, 551 to 590 lbs., 148.00 to 154.50 (152.28); 136 head, 632 to 633 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.46); 146 head, 674 to 686 lbs., 139.50 to 142.50 (141.13); 229 head, 713 to 722 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.50); 49 head, 750 to 760 lbs., 132.50 to 134.50 (133.69); 191 head, 809 to 823 lbs., 125.00 to 132.25 (131.68); 47 head, 855 to 889 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (128.92); 9 head, 957 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 397 lbs., 148.00; 19 head, 403 to 444 lbs., 138.50 to 139.00 (138.67); 6 head, 499 lbs., 136.50; 39 head, 511 to 537 lbs., 135.00 to 135.50 (135.26); 50 head, 552 to 562 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.66); 17 head, 606 to 613 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.35); 116 head, 693 to 698 lbs., 124.50 to 130.50 (125.84); 11 head, 729 lbs., 123.00; 14 head, 718 to 744 lbs., 115.00 to 115.50 (115.36), full; 38 head, 758 to 799 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.26); 9 head, 876 lbs., 112.50; 4 head, 889 lbs., 107.00, full; 34 head, 1189 lbs., 92.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 461 lbs., 149.00; 21 head, 548 lbs., 143.00; 6 head, 601 lbs., 133.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.