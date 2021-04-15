Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,415 head selling a week ago, 1,384 head trading March 18 and 1,008 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, steer and heifer calves were selling mostly $2 to $4 higher. Feeder steers and heifers were trading mostly steady to weak. Quality was attractive. There were a lot of lightweight, turn out type of cattle with good weigh to ups. Buyer demand was good on active trading activity. Trace amounts of moisture were recorded across the majority of the trading region. However, a lot more moisture is needed to improve drought conditions in the area. Supply included: 97% feeder cattle (50% steers, 1% dairy steers, 48% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 182 lbs., 202.00; 4 head, 216 lbs., 202.00; 10 head, 322 lbs., 178.00; 19 head, 415 to 424 lbs., 173.00 to 180.00 (175.91); 8 head, 427 lbs., 184.00, thin fleshed; 3 head, 483 lbs., 172.00, thin fleshed; 7 head, 484 lbs., 156.00, unweaned; 10 head, 520 lbs., 171.00; 46 head, 555 to 596 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (160.53); 43 head, 633 to 636 lbs., 151.00 to 154.50 (154.26); 17 head, 607 lbs., 147.00, unweaned; 98 head, 652 to 692 lbs., 144.00 to 152.50 (147.10); 4 head, 666 lbs., 136.00, full; 112 head, 704 to 748 lbs., 134.00 to 140.75 (139.20); 80 head, 779 to 788 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.07); 33 head, 810 lbs., 137.00; 33 head, 880 lbs., 128.00; 10 head, 905 lbs., 127.50; 12 head, 995 lbs., 117.50; 18 head, 1031 lbs., 119.35.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 194 lbs., 200.00; 2 head, 205 lbs., 165.00; 16 head, 311 to 328 lbs., 163.00 to 176.00 (164.70); 15 head, 374 to 387 lbs., 171.00 to 172.00 (171.61); 18 head, 403 to 404 lbs., 152.00 to 168.00 (161.77); 3 head, 475 lbs., 144.00; 24 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 139.50 to 148.00 (145.68); 71 head, 561 to 592 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (138.05); 19 head, 603 lbs., 135.00;
66 head, 658 to 685 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (127.14); 5 head, 688 lbs., 115.00, fleshy; 112 head, 701 to 734 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (127.24); 61 head, 759 to 798 lbs., 118.00 to 124.25 (121.70); 92 head, 857 to 880 lbs., 119.50 to 122.50 (121.25); 15 head, 900 lbs., 110.00;
27 head, 979 lbs., 113.75.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 484 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 522 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 638 to 648 lbs., 110.00 to 140.00 (131.33); 2 head, 968 lbs., 91.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.