Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,690 head of cattle selling on Feb. 4, compared to 2,775 head on Jan. 28 and 385 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady. The trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $5 higher. The supply included 97% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 34% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 3% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; 0% was replacement cattle with 100% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 332 lbs., 208.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 400 to 430 lbs., 163.00 to 183.00 (179.66); 11 head, 414 lbs., 192.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 495 lbs., 165.00; 17 head, 541 lbs., 167.00; 29 head, 510 lbs., 173.50 thin fleshed; 173 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 145.00 to 168.00 (151.96); 6 head, 592 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 19 head, 640 lbs., 146.00; 76 head, 656 to 686 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (139.72); 119 head, 702 to 741 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.25); 10 head, 714 to 747 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.83) unweaned; 229 head, 769 to 795 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (132.32); 36 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 129.00 to 132.50 (130.40); 65 head, 856 to 874 lbs., 129.50 to 133.25 (132.84); 49 head, 902 to 915 lbs., 128.50 to 131.00 (129.99).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 396 lbs., 154.00; 18 head, 369 lbs., 173.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 417 to 440 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.58); 10 head, 498 lbs., 140.00; 34 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (141.29); 31 head, 511 to 517 lbs., 144.50 to 151.00 (147.42) thin fleshed; 27 head, 556 to 575 lbs., 128.50 to 136.00 (130.49); 4 head, 630 lbs., 129.00; 105 head, 668 to 688 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.25); 12 head, 697 lbs., 121.50 fleshy; 5 head, 679 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 56 head, 716 to 742 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.26); 37 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.47); 29 head, 830 lbs., 125.50; 40 head, 903 to 906 lbs., 110.00 to 116.50 (114.55).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 306 lbs., 183.00.
