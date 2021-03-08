Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,273 head of cattle selling on Feb. 25, compared to 962 head on Feb. 11 and 1,681 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steers and heifers were steady to instances $3 higher on limited comparable sales. The trade was active on good demand. The temperatures are back to “normal,” after the winter storm blew through the previous week closing down the area. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to $5 higher on a light test. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 45% were heifers and 0% were bulls; and 1% was slaughter cattle with 36% cows and 64% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 358 to 367 lbs., 193.00; 10 head, 438 lbs., 175.00; 29 head, 484 to 492 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (165.85); 79 head, 534 to 546 lbs., 165.50 to 170.00 (167.02); 4 head, 540 lbs., 144.00 fleshy; 22 head, 585 to 599 lbs., 149.00 to 155.50 (154.63); 32 head, 600 to 631 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (150.40); 187 head, 652 to 663 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (148.66); 19 head, 678 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 16 head, 724 lbs., 138.00; 255 head, 752 to 799 lbs., 131.00 to 139.50 (135.85); 220 head, 805 to 848 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (132.75); 108 head, 906 to 930 lbs., 125.50 to 130.00 (126.76).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 383 to 398 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (154.25); 12 head, 403 to 444 lbs., 148.00 to 162.00 (154.66); 35 head, 457 to 491 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (145.79); 74 head, 506 to 528 lbs., 140.00 to 144.50 (142.28); 96 head, 554 to 592 lbs., 133.00 to 138.50 (136.55); 5 head, 571 lbs., 120.00 full; 100 head, 605 to 636 lbs., 136.00 to 137.50 (136.32); 4 head, 614 lbs., 133.50 unweaned; 178 head, 664 to 691 lbs., 129.50 to 132.00 (131.17); 28 head, 704 to 723 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (127.05); 162 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (122.88); 8 head, 771 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 96 head, 800 to 839 lbs., 119.00 to 123.50 (122.72); 18 head, 869 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 345 lbs., 175.00; 4 head, 576 lbs., 115.00.
