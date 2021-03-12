Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,943 head of cattle selling on March 4, compared to 2,273 head on Feb. 25 and 1,383 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $1 to $4 lower. The trade was active on moderate to good demand. Spring-like temperatures returned, but moisture is much needed with winds drying out the soil. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 41% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 1% was replacement cattle with 89% bred heifers and 11% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 377 to 390 lbs., 179.00 to 182.00 (180.24); 101 head, 460 to 487 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (169.60); 35 head, 513 to 541 lbs., 145.00 to 165.00 (158.60); 168 head, 564 to 594 lbs., 143.00 to 158.50 (154.95); 85 head, 627 to 649 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (146.20); 181 head, 651 to 683 lbs., 138.00 to 144.50 (140.32); 13 head, 680 to 686 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.54) unweaned; 202 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 131.00 to 139.50 (137.28); 249 head, 753 to 796 lbs., 127.00 to 134.50 (130.55); 187 head, 807 to 825 lbs., 127.50 to 132.50 (130.75); 52 head, 863 to 880 lbs., 127.00 to 131.50 (129.57); 7 head, 906 lbs., 126.50; 41 head, 973 to 974 lbs., 119.00 to 120.50 (119.95); 5 head, 1029 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 313 lbs., 172.00; 11 head, 389 to 398 lbs., 156.00 to 167.00 (160.94); 50 head, 412 to 446 lbs., 150.00 to 170.00 (156.60); 28 head, 467 to 497 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (143.06); 31 head, 503 to 533 lbs., 136.00 to 140.50 (139.16); 115 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (131.01); 5 head, 614 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 127 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.04); 159 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.85); 271 head, 750 to 787 lbs., 120.75 to 124.50 (122.76); 16 head, 820 lbs., 120.00; 44 head, 856 to 885 lbs., 114.50 to 119.50 (118.22).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 698 lbs., 115.00.
