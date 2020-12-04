Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,426 head of cattle selling on Nov. 12, compared to 1,780 head on Nov.5 and 2,156 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $3 to $8 higher. The trade was active on good demand. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 52% were heifers and 6% were bulls; and 1% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 348 lbs., 169.00; 9 head, 377 lbs., 170.00; 17 head, 438 to 449 lbs., 154.00; 106 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 148.00 to 161.00 (152.88); 23 head, 511 to 517 lbs., 142.50 to 149.50 (147.39); 137 head, 565 to 575 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (141.84); 23 head, 607 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 64 head, 609 to 648 lbs., 126.50 to 136.50 (132.31) unweaned; 69 head, 683 to 695 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (129.87) unweaned; 138 head, 729 to 745 lbs., 133.50 to 140.00 (137.52); 10 head, 723 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 15 head, 751 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 764 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 17 head, 811 lbs., 130.00; 28 head, 915 to 945 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (120.68). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 438 lbs., 143.00; 10 head, 508 lbs., 132.00; 13 head, 567 lbs., 134.00; 7 head, 692 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 26 head, 742 to 748 lbs., 112.50 to 113.50 (112.84) unweaned; 14 head, 805 lbs., 108.50 fleshy; 14 head, 971 lbs., 119.00; 10 head, 1005 lbs., 109.00; Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 678 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 284 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 328 lbs., 161.50; 17 head, 356 lbs., 157.00; 12 head, 435 to 439 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.01); 74 head, 454 to 470 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (138.14); 9 head, 495 lbs., 125.50 fleshy; 85 head, 504 to 542 lbs., 120.50 to 135.00 (128.06); 125 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 122.50 to 130.00 (124.63); 42 head, 610 lbs., 125.00; 13 head, 647 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 39 head, 607 to 644 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (114.91) unweaned; 17 head, 689 lbs., 132.50; 58 head, 658 to 681 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (118.01) unweaned; 158 head, 700 to 734 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.28); 15 head, 719 lbs., 126.00 full;60 head, 796 lbs., 130.50; 19 head, 853 lbs., 127.50; 5 head, 867 lbs., 95.00 fleshy; 6 head, 891 lbs., 96.00 full; 7 head, 911 lbs., 90.00 fleshy; 24 head, 1001 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 472 lbs., 121.00; 6 head, 539 lbs., 123.00; 82 head, 556 to 585 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (118.68); 16 head, 632 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 14 head, 669 lbs., 105.50 fleshy; 23 head, 654 to 689 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (111.88) unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 637 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 443 lbs., 134.00; 15 head, 626 to 641 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.35). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 32 head, 573 lbs., 120.00; 36 head, 662 lbs., 107.50; 18 head, 951 lbs., 97.00.
