Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,248 head of cattle selling on Aug. 13, compared to 1,405 head on Aug. 6 and 701 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $3 higher. The trade activity was moderate on good demand. Triple digit heat returned to the area drying out the already drought plagued pastures. The fat cattle traded at $104 to $105 in the Southern Plains that boosted buyer's optimism. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to weak. The supply included about 98% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 36% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 1% was slaughter cattle with 77% cows, and 23% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 52%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 259 lbs., 212.00; 8 head, 413 lbs., 190.00; 11 head, 468 to 478 lbs., 173.00 to 186.00 (182.40); 35 head, 510 to 522 lbs., 156.00 to 174.50 (171.06); 40 head, 554 to 570 lbs., 151.50 to 163.50 (159.40); 10 head, 627 lbs., 155.00; 48 head, 604 to 646 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (143.94) unweaned; 26 head, 658 lbs., 155.50; 9 head, 719 lbs., 148.00; 24 head, 759 to 778 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (141.66); 165 head, 817 lbs., 143.25 fancy; 9 head, 816 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 20 head, 850 to 856 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (134.90); 4 head, 1013 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 25 head, 419 to 439 lbs., 166.00 to 180.00 (174.24); 6 head, 484 lbs., 158.00; 6 head, 518 lbs., 154.00; 10 head, 550 lbs., 136.50; 17 head, 622 lbs., 133.00 full; 6 head, 616 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 9 head, 654 lbs., 138.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 537 lbs., 134.00; 10 head, 1002 lbs., 80.00. Small frame 4, 4 head, 548 lbs., 136.00; 31 head, 592 to 597 lbs., 30.00 to 37.00 (33.37).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 250 to 286 lbs., 158.00 to 170.00 (163.60); 4 head, 399 lbs., 147.00; 23 head, 433 to 441 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (150.60); 16 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (143.01); 34 head, 505 to 526 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (140.48); 93 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 127.50 to 149.50 (137.40); 21 head, 630 lbs., 138.00; 8 head, 625 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 15 head, 671 to 683 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (121.61) unweaned; 37 head, 769 to 785 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.17); 16 head, 802 lbs., 100.00 full; 13 head, 1045 lbs., 80.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 391 lbs., 145.00; 12 head, 406 lbs., 145.00; 13 head, 464 lbs., 146.50; 3 head, 543 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 578 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 720 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 502 lbs., 167.00; 21 head, 550 to 553 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (138.36); 11 head, 653 lbs., 127.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 690 lbs., 100.00; 6 head, 828 lbs., 115.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1175 to 1255 lbs., 55.00 to 57.50 (56.70) average dressing; 2 head, 1250 to 1375 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (51.31) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 975 to 1240 lbs., 55.00 to 57.50 (55.63) average; 1 head, 1125 lbs., 50.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1520 lbs., 82.00 average; 2 head, 1600 to 1840 lbs., 65.00 to 75.00 (69.65) low.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1170 to 1250 lbs., 1075.00 to 1350.00 (1207.95). Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 850 to 1000 lbs., 600.00 to 650.00 (622.97). Small frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 900 lbs., 770.00.
