Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,873 head of cattle selling on July 30, compared to 1,498 head on July 23 and 890 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady to $2 lower on comparable sales. The steer and heifer calves were steady to $5 higher. The quality was mostly plain to average. The buyer demand and trading activity were moderate. Evening rain showers have finally returned to the majority of the area. Drought conditions still persist, but some places have reported as much as 2 to 4 inches of rain from the last set of storms. The supply included 95% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 39% were heifers and 4% were bulls; and 5% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 315 lbs., 174.00; 3 head, 375 lbs., 182.00; 26 head, 408 to 436 lbs., 162.00 to 169.00 (167.54); 17 head, 474 to 488 lbs., 155.00 to 155.50 (155.38) unweaned; 52 head, 522 lbs., 150.00; 155 head, 618 to 649 lbs., 139.50 to 145.75 (141.06); 5 head, 614 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 28 head, 724 to 732 lbs., 137.00 to 138.50 (137.80); 11 head, 728 to 729 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (132.09) unweaned; 60 head, 777 lbs., 140.00; 234 head, 1019 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 358 lbs., 157.00; 7 head, 434 lbs., 152.00; 31 head, 560 to 575 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (133.78); 47 head, 682 to 692 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00(133.39); 129 head, 724 to 748 lbs., 132.50 to 139.00 (138.31); 5 head, 786 lbs., 135.00; 12 head, 802 to 831 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (129.17); 3 head, 882 lbs., 110.00; 32 head, 925 to 940 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (117.86). Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 633 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 900 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 352 to 381 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (146.74); 83 head, 406 to 447 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (146.42); 5 head, 475 lbs., 138.00; 16 head, 534 lbs., 136.50; 102 head, 550 to 579 lbs., 131.50 to 132.00 (131.54); 10 head, 556 lbs., 120.50 unweaned; 13 head, 637 to 647 lbs., 123.50 to 131.00 (126.36) unweaned; 160 head, 651 to 684 lbs., 129.50 to 133.25 (132.99); 7 head, 691 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 9 head, 737 lbs., 126.50; 11 head, 713 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 6 head, 833 lbs., 113.00; 3 head, 877 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 19 head, 1008 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 330 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 353 lbs., 145.00; 4 head, 414 lbs., 138.00; 9 head, 518 to 535 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.43); 38 head, 554 to 562 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.32); 10 head, 650 lbs., 131.50; 6 head, 702 to 739 lbs., 118.00; 50 head, 815 to 825 lbs., 100.00 to 112.00 (111.29); 4 head, 925 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 325 lbs., 154.00; 9 head, 403 to 416 lbs., 164.00 to 180.00 (174.78); 20 head, 463 to 494 lbs., 147.00 to 181.00 (152.18); 14 head, 570 to 598 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (128.59); 5 head, 609 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 659 lbs., 128.50; 6 head, 827 lbs., 103.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1300 to 1955 lbs., 71.00 to 78.50 (74.11) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 31 head, 1200 to 1400 lbs., 69.00 to 77.50 (75.72) average; 7 head, 1300 to 1400 lbs., 78.00 to 80.50 (78.34) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 16 head, 1050 to 1200 lbs., 69.00 to 75.50 (72.87) average; 7 head, 775 to 995 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (52.55) average light weight; 5 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 59.00 to 65.00 (62.49) low; 7 head, 950 to 995 lbs., 39.00 to 42.00 (39.89) low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1540 to 1645 lbs., 82.00 to 92.50 86.54 average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.