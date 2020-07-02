Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,207 head of cattle selling on June 25, compared to 2,166 heads on June 18 and 1,587 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the yearling steers and heifers were trading $1 to $5 higher. The trade activity was moderate on good demand. The panhandle had welcomed thunderstorms early in the week that benefited drought stricken pastures. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to $4 higher. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 55% were heifers and 2% were bulls; and 1% was slaughter cattle with 60% cows and 40% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%. No sale was planned July 2. The next sale will be July 9.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 473 to 488 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (147.54); 29 head, 551 to 580 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (131.30); 8 head, 634 lbs., 130.50 unweaned; 21 head, 669 to 699 lbs., 134.50 to 138.00 (135.77); 4 head, 656 lbs., 127.00 full; 20 head, 706 to 708 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.50); 154 head, 768 to 777 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (132.82(); 23 head, 750 to 768 lbs., 118.00 to 118.50 (118.28 unweaned; 36 head, 801 to 849 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.59); 6 head, 913 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 648 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 7 head, 694 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 6 head, 701 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 809 lbs., 121.50; 27 head, 872 to 880 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (114.18). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 422 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 572 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 10 head, 724 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 530 lbs., 128.50; 33 head, 564 to 577 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (120.37); 30 head, 623 to 646 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.10); 4 head, 636 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 15 head, 678 to 697 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.74); 162 head, 731 to 738 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (123.51); 13 head, 726 to 743 lbs., 111.00 to 113.00 (111.61) fleshy; 40 head, 798 lbs., 114.50; 34 heads, 817 to 827 lbs., 106.00 to 109.00 (108.30); 37 head, 857 lbs., 106.50; 9 head, 892 lbs., 95.00 fleshy; 4 head, 904 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 520 to 544 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.20); 5 head, 648 lbs., 114.00; 11 head, 621 lbs., 108.50 unweaned; 10 head, 669 to 695 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (114.54); 7 head, 686 lbs., 110.00 full; 18 head, 804 lbs., 105.00; 12 head, 820 lbs., 86.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 482 lbs., 115.00. Small frame 4, 9 head, 358 lbs., 68.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 584 lbs., 125.00; 7 head, 856 lbs., 90.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1595 lbs., 64.00 average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 2 head, 1135 to 1360 lbs., 60.75 to 62.50 (61.55) average; 3 head, 1350 to 1600 lbs., 65.25 to 66.50 (65.95) high. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1630 to 1635 lbs., 82.50 to 87.50 (85.00) average; 2 head, 1375 to 1515 lbs., 75.00 to 80.00 (77.62) low,
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with 15 0 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 1025.00.
