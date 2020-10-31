Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,849 head of cattle selling on Oct. 15, compared to 1,769 head on Oct. 8 and 2,777 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $1 to $4 lower. The trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Unweaned or fleshy calves were heavily discounted with cold weather forecasted and the drought continues to plague wheat pastures. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $5 to $7 lower. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 49% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 409 lbs., 142.00; 18 head, 462 lbs., 134.50; 12 head, 505 lbs., 142.75; 65 head, 561 to 597 lbs., 129.50 to 136.00 (133.24); 40 head, 613 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (132.04) unweaned; 20 head, 691 lbs., 137.50; 31 head, 679 to 694 lbs., 114.50 to 119.50 (115.61) fleshy; 24 head, 658 lbs., 132.00 full; 35 head, 701 to 736 lbs., 130.00; 16 head, 717 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 8 head, 710 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 114 head, 795 to 797 lbs., 135.50 to 137.10 (136.79); 5 head, 764 lbs., 114.50 fleshy; 15 head, 808 to 818 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.87) unweaned; 11 head, 907 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 379 lbs., 140.00; 11 head, 470 lbs., 141.00; 7 head, 586 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 5 head, 622 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 20 head, 739 lbs., 104.00 unweaned; 9 head, 787 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 8 head, 835 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 772 lbs., 112.00. Large frame 1, 11 head, 700 lbs., 95.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 373 lbs., 139.00; 30 head, 404 to 426 lbs., 126.50 to 131.00 (129.50); 37 head 471 to 474 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (127.08); 88 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 122.00 to 126.50 (125.01); 86 head, 556 to 589 lbs., 117.50 to 130.00 (121.49); 26 head, 579 to 590 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (108.29) fleshy; 31 head, 634 lbs., 130.50; 19 head, 630 lbs., 107.00 fleshy; 7 head, 624 to 630 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.29) unweaned; 27 head, 675 to 688 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.92); 51 head, 675 to 698 lbs., 95.00 to 103.00 (99.52) fleshy; 11 head, 656 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 32 head, 714 to 734 lbs., 122.50 to 127.50 (126.86); 4 head, 751 lbs., 123.50; 5 head, 785 lbs., 104.00 fleshy; 19 head, 839 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 365 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 471 lbs., 125.00; 13 head, 546 lbs., 116.00; 5 head, 593 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 29 head, 612 lbs., 127.75; 5 head, 740 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 717 lbs., 114.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 516 lbs., 99.00. Large frame 1, 16 head, 678 lbs., 89.50 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 26 head, 498 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 559 lbs., 126.00; 14 head, 673 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 589 lbs., 121.00; 8 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (86.30). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 582 lbs., 79.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 1300 to 1545 lbs., 42.50 average dressing; 4 head, 1300 to 1690 lbs., 40.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 57 head, 1150 to 1378 lbs., 42.50 average; 8 head, 1000 to 1360 lbs., 35.00 to 40.00 (38.87) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 955 to 1125 lbs., 40.00 average; 65 head, 970 to 1202 lbs., 37.50 to 38.00 (37.95) low; 1 head, 1130 lbs., 30.00 very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1575 to 1885 lbs., 65.00 to 67.50 (65.89) average; 1 head, 1400 lbs., 55.00 low.
