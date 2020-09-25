Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,445 head of cattle selling on Sept. 17, compared to 871 head on Sept. 10 and 1,472 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week’s light test, the yearling steers and heifers were steady to firm and the calves were selling with a lower undertone. Trade was active on moderate to good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $3 to $5 lower. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 36% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 2% was replacement cattle with 79% bred cows and 21% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 289 lbs., 167.00; 20 head, 362 lbs., 159.50; 61 head, 424 to 449 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (140.66); 26 head, 466 to 470 lbs., 136.50 to 144.50 (141.44); 58 head, 535 to 549 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (136.90); 95 head, 552 to 560 lbs., 127.00 to 142.50 (135.02); 11 head, 647 lbs., 140.00; 37 head, 623 to 648 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (128.18) unweaned; 15 head, 694 lbs., 140.75; 92 head, 661 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 132.50 (128.18) unweaned; 30 head, 716 lbs., 141.50; 63 head, 776 lbs., 140.50; 5 head, 775 lbs., 133.50 fleshy; 288 head, 806 to 843 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (143.51); 13 head, 859 lbs., 138.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 382 lbs., 146.00; 8 head, 529 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 708 lbs., 139.00; 28 head, 804 lbs., 130.00; 27 head, 930 lbs., 128.50. Medium and large frame 2, 26 head, 505 lbs., 120.00; 13 head, 554 lbs., 121.00; 9 head, 699 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 12 head, 494 lbs., 113.00; 5 head, 720 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 256 lbs., 145.00; 22 head, 340 lbs., 142.00; 15 head, 399 lbs., 140.00; 38 head, 414 to 427 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (130.57); 83 head, 453 to 489 lbs., 124.00 to 133.50 (129.50); 80 head, 503 to 543 lbs., 123.50 to 125.50 (124.35); 85 head, 553 to 578 lbs., 115.00 to 129.50 (124.40); 10 head, 642 lbs, 133.00; 11 head, 656 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 91 head, 712 to 747 lbs., 127.00 to 130.75 (129.77); 11 head, 750 to 763 lbs., 120.00 to 123.50 (121.92); 9 head, 844 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 367 lbs., 135.00; 10 head, 411 to 430 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.56); 2 head, 460 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 516 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 592 lbs., 110.00; 15 head, 672 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 8 head, 704 lbs., 120.00; 16 head, 804 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 314 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 496 lbs., 112.00; 3 head, 513 lbs., 115.00; 9 head, 558 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 19 head, 474 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 440 lbs., 135.00; 13 head, 470 to 484 lbs., 120.00 to 128.50 (123.33); 11 head, 674 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 408 lbs., 129.00; 18 head, 519 to 522 lbs., 109.00 to 125.00 (120.54); 8 head, 564 lbs., 105.00; 18 head, 652 to 697 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (112.62).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 58 head, 1471 to 1625 lbs., 50.00 to 53.00 (52.55) average dressing; 2 head, 1300 to 1535 lbs., 47.50 to 48.00 (47.73) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 116 head, 1173 to 1305 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (51.39) average; 1 head, 1275 lbs., 47.50 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 31 head, 1116 to 1270 lbs., 45.00 to 49.25 (49.09) low.
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 38 head, 1160 lbs., 675.00,
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 950 to 1300 lbs., 900.00 to 1000.00 (957.78); over 8 years old, open, 8 head, 1175 to 1425 lbs., 800.00 to 1000.00 (871.90).
