Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,592 head of cattle selling on Aug. 20, compared to 1,248 head on Aug. 13 and 1,316 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were selling with a lower undertone and yearlings were fully steady on limited comparable sales. The trade activity was active on moderate to good demand with most of the demand for heavy yearlings. The offerings included a lot of calves coming off drought stricken pastures. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 48% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 3% was replacement cattle with 60% bred cows and 40% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 52%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
14 head, 371 to 386 lbs., 157.00 to 169.00 (163.12); 29 head, 411 to 445 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (157.32); 106 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 148.50 to 157.00 (151.49); 65 head, 506 to 549 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (151.87); 42 head, 561 to 586 lbs., 139.50 to 144.00 (141.02); 22 head, 612 lbs., 147.00; 6 head, 648 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 106 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 143.50 to 145.00 (144.75); 51 head, 652 to 667 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (130.40) unweaned; 39 head, 728 to 740 lbs., 144.00 to 145.75 (145.22); 7 head, 734 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 24 head, 779 lbs., 142.50; 19 head, 798 lbs., 138.50 full; 171 head, 801 to 823 lbs., 140.50 to 142.75 (141.37); 39 head, 987 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 375 lbs., 153.00; 12 head, 439 lbs., 145.50; 16 head, 461 to 499 lbs., 139.50 to 147.50 (144.35); 16 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.88); 30 head, 565 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (139.40); v10 head, 655 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 6 head, 740 lbs., 130.00 full; 7 head, 832 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 363 lbs., 141.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 14 head, 363 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 221 lbs., 159.00; 11 head, 331 to 333 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (150.82); 43 head, 365 to 391 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (143.35); 48 head, 417 to 448 lbs., 133.50 to 145.00 (138.85); 63 head, 454 to 493 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (138.21); 58 head, 508 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 142.00 (135.26); 70 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 129.00 to 138.50 (134.72); 62 head, 609 to 643 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.07); 69 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (123.91) unweaned; 52 head, 658 to 689 lbs., 135.00 to 138.50 (136.86); 67 head, 667 lbs., 119.50 unweaned; 98 head, 709 to 747 lbs., 130.75 to 135.00 (133.52); 31 head, 700 to 707 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 24 head, 758 lbs., 132.75; 4 head, 785 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 24 head, 752 lbs., 122.00 full; 7 head, 835 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 315 lbs., 140.00; 13 head, 399 lbs., 139.50; 22 head, 407 to 447 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.12); 30 head, 478 lbs., 128.50; 34 head, 503 to 537 lbs., 119.50 to 133.50 (129.53); 6 head, 796 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 4 head, 789 lbs., 115.00 full. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 14 head, 358 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 353 lbs., 162.00; 15 head, 478 lbs., 136.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 365 lbs., 135.00; 26 head, 497 lbs., 137.00; 11 head, 527 lbs., 139.00; 12 head, 593 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 799 lbs., 113.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 62 head, 1110 to 1265 lbs., 47.00 to 52.25 (49.71) low dressing.
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 20 head, 1234 lbs., 875.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1290 lbs., 875.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 4 head, 1000 to 1350 lbs., 1075.00 to 1210.00 (1176.34); 5 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 1075 to 1400 lbs., 850.00 to 1050.00 (921.96); over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1070 lbs., 800.00. Medium frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 950 lbs., 875.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.