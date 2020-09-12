Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,211 head of cattle selling on Sept. 3, compared to 2,181 head on Aug. 27 and 1,090 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 lower. The trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. The area is enjoying some cooler temperatures in anticipation of fall. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 40% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 3% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 417 lbs., 145.00; 28 head, 478 to 493 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (147.70); 22 head, 520 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 153.00 (147.09); 53 head, 580 to 589 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (140.74); 97 head, 626 to 640 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (146.29); 104 head, 675 to 691 lbs., 134.50 to 142.00 (141.22); 13 head, 708 lbs., 142.50; 33 head, 759 lbs., 137.50; 30 head, 808 lbs., 136.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 589 lbs., 137.00; 14 head, 641 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 6 head, 710 lbs., 125.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 517 lbs., 125.00; 16 head, 733 lbs., 113.50. Medium frame 2, 3 head, 447 lbs., 115.00. Small frame 4, 8 head, 574 lbs., 35.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 333 lbs., 140.00; 32 head, 414 to 434 lbs., 127.50 to 140.00 (134.12); 17 head, 469 to 478 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.92); 27 head, 505 to 533 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.32); 9 head, 563 lbs., 125.00; 35 head, 609 to 638 lbs., 130.00 to 131.50 (131.03); 50 head, 668 to 680 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (131.35); 31 head, 716 lbs., 129.50; 20 head, 911 lbs., 99.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 305 lbs., 135.00; 30 head, 429 to 432 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (132.80); 9 head, 454 to 480 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.54); 10 head, 537 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 578 lbs., 116.00; 4 head, 679 lbs., 109.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 379 lbs., 125.00; 26 head, 463 to 485 lbs., 105.00 to 116.00 (113.14); 15 head, 646 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 392 lbs., 104.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 321 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 366 lbs., 145.00; 12 head, 488 to 492 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 331 lbs., 132.00; 11 head, 366 lbs., 144.00; 4 head, 488 lbs., 119.00; 22 head, 518 lbs., 127.00; 9 head, 579 lbs., 129.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1400 to 1480 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (51.24) low dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 9 head, 1150 to 1325 lbs., 55.00 average; 2 head, 1275 to 1515 lbs., 58.50 to 60.00 (59.31) high; 5 head, 1075 to 1300 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (51.50) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1075 to 1225 lbs., 57.00 to 57.50 (57.32) average; 7 head, 1075 to 1225 lbs., 47.50 to 52.50 (50.39) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1705 to 1775 lbs., 82.50 average; 1 head, 2120 lbs., 85.00 high; 1 head, 1350 lbs., 70.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 10 head, 1056 lbs., 76.00.
