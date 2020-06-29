Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,166 head of cattle selling on June 18, compared to 1,756 head on June 11 and 2,680 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the yearling steers and heifers were steady to fully steady. The trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Drought conditions continue to plague the area. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $5 lower and the bulls were steady. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 36% were heifers and 7% were bulls; and 1% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 357 lbs., 165.00; 29 head, 474 lbs., 149.50; 37 head, 569 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.52); 36 head, 672 to 679 lbs., 125.25 to 130.00 (125.90) unweaned; 88 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.78); 83 head, 776 to 777 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.99); 39 head, 810 to 831 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.11); 130 head, 911 to 931 lbs., 109.50 to 112.00 (110.49); 22 head, 1010 to 1042 lbs., 95.00 to 104.00 (98.61); 19 head, 1084 to 1097 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 640 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 26 head, 662 to 669 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.00) unweaned; 13 head, 745 lbs., 117.00 full; 10 head, 788 lbs., 120.00; 431 head, 834 to 846 lbs., 114.50 to 120.00 (114.58). Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 647 lbs., 117.00; 14 head, 701 to 739 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.11); 3 head, 965 lbs., 80.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 340 lbs., 144.00; 25 head, 437 to 439 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (137.12); 21 head, 506 to 546 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.54); 23 head, 559 to 591 lbs., 115.00 to 121.50 (116.35); 41 head, 601 to 607 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (123.17); 139 head, 658 to 699 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (119.05); 54 head, 754 to 756 lbs., 112.00 to 114.50 (114.04); 33 head, 862 lbs., 104.00; 42 head, 909 to 912 lbs., 95.00 to 103.50 (101.13); 23 head, 972 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 422 lbs., 131.50; 6 head, 484 lbs., 130.00; 14 head, 555 to 578 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (116.94); 36 head, 636 lbs., 119.50; 45 head, 633 lbs., 104.50 fleshy; 5 head, 617 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 28 head, 665 lbs., 98.00 full; 9 head, 747 lbs., 110.00; 42 head, 719 lbs., 95.00 fleshy; 19 head, 720 lbs., 98.00 full.
Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 578 lbs., 105.00; 17 head, 659 to 664 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (104.78).
Feeder bulls: 10 head, 407 lbs., 146.00; 28 head, 504 to 540 lbs., 126.00 to 133.50 (130.27); 7 head, 617 lbs., 126.00; 8 head, 678 lbs., 113.00; 10 head, 720 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 572 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (122.68); 12 head, 733 lbs., 90.00; 22 head, 755 lbs., 110.00; 9 head, 882 lbs., 85.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1895 lbs., 50.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%. 7 head, 1225 to 1350 lbs., 57.50 to 60.00 (59.65) average; 3 head, 1250 to 1380 lbs., 62.00 to 62.50 (62.34) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1100 to 1225 lbs., 55.00 average; 4 head, 1000 to 1175 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (51.62) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1985 to 2015 lbs., 83.00 to 85.00 (83.99) average; 1 head, 1895 lbs., 90.00 high; 1 head, 1350 lbs., 75.00 low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.