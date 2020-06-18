Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,756 head of cattle selling on June 11, compared to 3,033 head on June 4 and 3,215 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were mostly steady with instances of $3 higher. The trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Several loads of reputation steers coming off of local pastures were available in the offering. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 73% steers, 24% were heifers and 4% were bulls; and 2% was slaughter cattle with 62% cows and 38% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 486 lbs., 138.00 full; 17 head, 548 lbs., 14700; 9 head, 559 lbs., 143.00; 7 head, 624 lbs., 134.00; 9 head, 646 lbs., 130.00 full; 12 head, 615 lbs., 122.50 unweaned; 39 head, 700 to 737 lbs., 124.50 to 130.50 (126.65); 100 head, 751 to 786 lbs., 123.00 to 129.50 (127.36); 108 head, 802 to 848 lbs., 118.50 to 127.00 (123.88); 233 head, 820 lbs., 134.50 fancy; 7 head, 859 lbs., 119.00; 134 head, 928 lbs., 114.00; 128 head, 953 to 990 lbs., 104.00 to 107.50 (106.71); 23 head, 1012 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 567 lbs., 129.00; 17 head, 628 lbs., 132.00; 20 head, 685 lbs., 129.00; 13 head, 676 lbs.,119.00 unweaned; 72 head, 705 lbs., 130.00; 47 head, 775 to 783 lbs., 123.00 to 125.25 (124.88); 20 head, 928 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head 580 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 752 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 355 to 393 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.17); 15 head, 445 lbs., 133.50; 10 head, 468 lbs., 134.00; 16 head, 555 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 613 lbs., 122.00; 16 head, 625 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 13 head, 679 lbs., 105.00 full; 4 head, 714 lbs., 112.00; 63 head, 757 to 789 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (109.43); 18 head, 750 lbs., 99.00 fleshy; 23 head, 838 to 83 lbs., 102.50 to 105.00 (104.02); 9 head, 878 lbs., 99.00; 43 head, 943 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 367 lbs., 139.00; 7 head, 556 lbs., 121.00; 6 head, 577 lbs., 113.00 full; 25 head, 626 to 643 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.49); 9 head, 633 lbs., 112.50 unweaned; 13 head, 709 to 730 lbs., 107.00 to 108.00 (107.53); 16 head, 706 lbs., 99.00 full.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 403 lbs., 157.00; 29 head, 462 to 498 lbs., 126.50 to 130.00 (128.24). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 709 lbs., 98.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1620 lbs., 65.00 high dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 8 head, 1175 to 1450 lbs., 60.00 to 62.50 (61.26) average; 1 head, 1225 lbs., 65.00 high; 2 head, 1175 to 1275 lbs., 55.00 to 57.50 (56.30) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1050 to 1300 lbs., 60.00 to 62.50 (60.80) average; 1 head, 1225 lbs., 65.00 high. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1530 to 1860 lbs., 82.50 to 85.00 (84.47) average; 5 head, 1450 to 1830 lbs., 75.00 to 77.50 (75.44) low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.