Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,612 head of cattle selling on Oct. 22, compared to 1,849 head on Oct. 15 and 1,852 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $7 to $11 lower on limited comparable sales. The trade activity was moderate on light to moderate demand. The drought conditions are really taking a toll on the cattle markets with planted wheat pastures needing moisture. A frigid forecast for next week expected, which causes concern for non-vaccinated or fleshy calves. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $4 higher. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 46% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 94% stock cows and 6% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 390 to 393 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (154.79); 10 head, 414 to 420 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (142.03); 21 head, 459 to 486 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (135.37); 13 head, 548 lbs., 129.00; 111 head, 556 to 593 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (123.59); 3 head, 633 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 42 head, 602 to 625 lbs., 122.50 to 125.75 (123.92) unweaned; 13 head, 658 to 659 lbs., 115.00 to 118.50 (117.42) fleshy; 18 head, 650 to 684 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.38) unweaned; 26 head, 720 lbs., 125.50; 18 head, 727 lbs., 107.00 unweaned; 63 head, 770 lbs., 124.00; 9 head, 758 lbs., 116.00 full; 7 head, 796 lbs., 96.00 unweaned; 23 head, 816 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 10 head, 911 lbs., 115.50; 9 head, 982 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 479 lbs., 120.50; 29 head, 566 lbs., 120.00; 12 head, 616 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 11 head, 663 to 680 lbs., 117.00 to 122.50 (120.97) unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 333 to 335 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (130.00); 5 head, 393 lbs., 132.00; 41 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (124.73); 27 head, 458 to 492 lbs., 118.00 to 123.50 (121.94); 42 head, 532 to 548 lbs., 106.50 to 119.00 (111.22); 15 head, 536 lbs., 95.00 fleshy; 99 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 108.00 to 114.00 (112.08); 15 head, 604 to 613 609 101.00 to 103.00 101.79 fleshy 44 618 to 633 lbs., 105.50 to 110.00 (106.96) unweaned; 13 head, 689 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 48 head, 721 to 748 lbs., 113.50 to 114.50 (113.79); 33 head, 723 to 736 lbs., 95.00 to 100.00 (97.25) unweaned; 7 head, 770 lbs., 113.50; 11 head, 848 lbs., 114.50; 18 head, 924 to 944 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (82.47). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 371 lbs., 120.00; 9 head, 403 lbs.,116.00; 12 head, 505 to 533 lbs., 111.00 to 113.00 (112.36); 5 heads, 671 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 6 head, 703 lbs., 95.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 24 head, 365 to 373 lbs., 135.00; 25 head, 469 to 483 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (124.41); 9 head, 577 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 410 lbs., 123.00; 13 head, 556 lbs., 115.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 40 head, 1379 to 1500 lbs., 45.00 to 46.75 (46.70) average dressing; 5 head, 1520 to 1745 lbs., 40.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 17 head, 1125 to 1325 lbs., 42.50 to 44.50 (44.07) average; 15 head, 1115 to 1275 lbs., 40.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1015 lbs., 40.00 average; 16 head, 972 to 1182 lbs., 34.00 to 35.00 (34.49) low; 2 head, 1250 to 1295 lbs., 30.00 very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1880 lbs., 65.00 average.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 32 head, 774 lbs., 103.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1075 lbs., 775.00 to 800.00 (787.95).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.