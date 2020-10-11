Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,439 head of cattle selling on Oct. 1, compared to 2,793 head on Sept. 24 and 1,742 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher. The trade was active on good demand. The area remains very dry, but some relief of cooler temperatures was in the forecast. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to $3 lower. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 38% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; 0% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 327 lbs., 165.00; 12 head, 360 lbs., 155.00; 25 head, 434 to 444 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (154.54); 53 head, 477 to 479 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (154.33); 91 head, 558 to 578 lbs., 129.50 to 136.50 (132.30); 7 head, 564 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 11 head, 633 lbs., 145.00; 120 head, 636 to 644 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.49) unweaned; 65 head, 684 lbs., 143.00; 7 head, 690 lbs., 118.50 fleshy; 9 head, 669 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 9 head, 730 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 709 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 32 head, 776 lbs., 139.00; 13 head, 822 lbs., 136.00; 29 head, 908 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 41 head, 555 to 583 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (143.67); 106 head, 677 to 696 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (141.87); 12 head, 743 lbs., 139.00; 312 head, 803 to 825 lbs., 136.50 to 141.85 (140.78); 112 head, 854 lbs.,133.75. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 468 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 47 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (142.12); 50 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 135.50 to 142.00 (138.13); 39 head, 485 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (132.07); 72 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 129.00 to 137.50 (133.75); 171 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 121.00 to 140.00 (129.50); 21 head, 602 to 616 lbs., 122.50 to 123.00 (122.57) unweaned; 25 head, 675 to 695 lbs., 131.50 to 134.00 (132.88); 5 head, 676 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 48 head, 703 to 717 lbs., 132.75 to 136.50 (134.45); 10 head, 706 lbs., 109.00 fleshy; 28 head, 867 to 898 lbs., 113.50 to 119.00 (116.20); 13 head, 971 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 76 head, 647 lbs., 139.75; 6 head, 614 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 62 head, 681 lbs., 135.0; 60 head, 814 lbs., 129.50. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 443 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 340 lbs., 139.50; 11 head, 435 lbs., 143.50; 5 head, 476 lbs., 140.00; 29 head, 504 to 514 lbs., 120.00 to 135.50 (124.75); 25 head, 560 to 588 lbs., 123.50 to 124.50 (123.74); 20 head, 607 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 335 lbs., 132.00; 6 head, 738 lbs., 90.00; 5 head, 768 lbs., 91.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1295 to 1590 lbs., 47.00 to 50.00 (48.10) average dressing; 2 head, 1350 to 1390 lbs., 52.00 high; 1 head, 1455 lbs., 42.50. Boner, 80 to 85%, 23 head, 1105 to 1375 lbs., 47.50 to 50.00 (48.81) average; 1 head, 1400 lbs., 52.50 high; 12 head, 1100 to 1420 lbs., 42.50 to 45.00 (44.81) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1050 to 1175 lbs., 47.50 average; 9 head, 950 to 1230 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (43.36) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1705 to 2170 lbs., 72.50 to 75.00 (74.13) average; 4 head, 1620 to 1930 lbs., 65.00 to 70.00 (68.64) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1150 to 1400 lbs., 750.00 to 775.00 (761.27).
