Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,542 head of cattle selling on May 14, compared to 2,893 head on May 7, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 higher. The trade was active on good demand. Thunderstorms kicked off the week, bringing some much needed moisture to the area. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 37% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 1% was slaughter cattle with 78% cows and 22% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 472 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 533 lbs., 158.00; 14 head, 591 to 594 lbs., 140.00 to 141.50 (140.75); 12 head, 640 lbs., 136.00; 11 head, 639 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 57 head, 689 to 697 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (130.39); 13 head, 664 lbs., 123.00 full; 178 head, 727 to 742 lbs., 124.00 to 124.50 (124.38); 121 head, 775 to 797 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (120.34); 71 head, 811 to 834 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (117.71); 195 head, 851 to 888 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (115.15); 180 head, 900 to 939 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (110.43); 50 head, 970 to 977 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (103.77); 154 head, 1007 to 1037 lbs., 99.00 to 100.50 (99.89); 5 head, 1053 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 445 lbs., 150.00; 14 head, 465 lbs., 148.00; 19 head, 512 lbs., 151.00; 23 head, 578 lbs., 141.00; 53 head, 608 to 619 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (135.96); 8 head, 683 lbs., 125.00; 62 head, 764 to 767 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (121.22); 14 head, 792 lbs., 106.00 full; 41 head, 811 lbs., 116.00; 18 head, 949 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 496 lbs., 124.50; 5 head, 784 lbs., 102.00. Medium frame 2, 16 head, 796 lbs., 88.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 454 lbs., 143.00; 18 head, 513 to 526 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (131.28); 3 head, 527 lbs., 123.00 full; 19 head, 560 to 567 lbs., 124.50 to 127.50 (126.25); 101 head, 604 to 639 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (121.91); 9 head, 629 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 84 head, 670 to 697 lbs., 110.00 to 119.75 (115.87); 151 head, 751 to 788 lbs., 104.50 to 111.50 (109.15); 28 head, 754 to 785 lbs., 100.00 to 101.50 (101.19) full; 48 head, 808 to 813 lbs., 99.00 to 104.50 (103.35); 23 head, 937 lbs., 89.50; 10 head, 961 lbs., 85.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 60 head, 464 to 479 lbs., 129.00 to 139.50 (130.53); 10 head, 540 lbs., 130.50; 50 head, 570 to 583 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (119.70); 47 head, 601 lbs., 122.00; 14 head, 679 lbs., 110.00; 7 head, 725lbs., 108.00; 59 head, 752 to 763 lbs., 110.50 to 112.00 (111.85); 5 head, 812 lbs., 104.50; 12 head, 858 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 428 lbs., 120.00; 14 head, 557 lbs., 105.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 380 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 785 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 579 lbs., 129.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1540 to 1585 lbs., 60.00 to 62.50 61.27 average dressing. Boner 80 to 85%, 4 head, 1100 to 1305 lbs., 60.00 to 62.50 (61.25) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 62.50 high. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1680 to 2125 lbs., 95.00 high.
