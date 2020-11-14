Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas reported receipts of 1,780 head of cattle selling on Nov. 5, compared to 1,612 head two weeks ago and 2,413 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the last sale two weeks ago, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly trading $5 to $8 higher, with instances as much as $15 higher. The trade activity was moderate to good on good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 37% were heifers, 3% were bulls and 0% were dairy heifers; and 1% was slaughter cattle with 53% cows and 47% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 418 to 441 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (164.91); 73 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 146.00 to 165.00 (152.41); 32 head, 507 to 546 lbs., 134.00 to 153.00 (145.97); 69 head, 568 to 591 lbs., 134.50 to 139.50 (135.52); 35 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 140.50 to 143.50 (142.34); 35 head, 629 to 633 lbs., 133.25 to 133.50 (133.39) unweaned; 11 head, 655 to 682 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 77 head, 709 to 733 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.42); 29 head, 712 lbs., 116.50 unweaned; 38 head, 713 lbs., 144.50 value added; 30 head, 759 to 761 lbs., 128.25 to 131.50 (131.07); 25 head, 911 to 934 lbs., 119.00 to 126.00 (124.35); 32 head, 957 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 473 lbs., 129.00; 62 head, 561 lbs., 130.50; 17 head, 631 lbs., 132.50; 9 head, 676 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 6 head, 727 lbs., 133.00; 31 head, 774 lbs., 124.75; 129 head, 815 to 822 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (128.27). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 396 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 619 lbs., 125.00; 29 head, 659 lbs., 122.50; 19 head, 693 lbs., 90.00 unweaned; 6 head, 796 lbs., 107.00; 11 head, 842 lbs., 105.50; 9 head, 906 lbs., 103.00. Small frame 4, 4 head, 494 lbs., 27.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 371 to 397 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (142.68); 26 head, 416 to 438 lbs., 138.50 to 144.00 (141.39); 32 head, 459 to 486 lbs., 133.50 to 135.50 (134.29); 58 head, 500 to 522 lbs., 126.50 to 133.50 (127.64); 120 head, 561 to 590 lbs., 125.00 to 133.75 (128.89); 27 head, 603 to 614 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (125.82); 16 head, 620 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.77) unweaned; 62 head, 682 lbs., 132.50; 30 head, 690 lbs., 120.50 unweaned; 27 head, 708 lbs., 129.00; 15 head, 731 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 56 head, 793 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 911 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 391 lbs., 133.00; 13 head, 493 lbs., 124.00; 3 head, 542 lbs., 127.50; 5 head, 701 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 402 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 472 lbs., 140.50; 6 head, 676 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 388 lbs., 145.00; 16 head, 528 lbs., 120.00. Dairy heifers, large frame 3, 5 head, 360 lbs., 29.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1625 lbs., 45.00 average dressing; 2 head, 1390 to 1590 lbs., 42.50 to 44.00 (43.20) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 1 head, 1375 lbs., 46.00 average; 1 head, 1275 lbs., 50.00 high. 3 head, 1110 to 1395 lbs., 42.50 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1703 lbs., 81.00 average; 1 head, 1555 lbs., 70.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head,1300 lbs., 700.00.
