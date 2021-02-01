Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,987 head of cattle selling on Jan. 21, compared to 2,667 head on Jan. 14 and 1,338 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher. The trade was active on good demand. The offering consisted of mostly yearling steers and heifers weighing 700 to 850 pounds. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 50% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 3% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 393 lbs., 198.00; 5 head, 400 to 417 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (154.51); 59 head, 452 to 476 lbs., 157.00 to 177.00 (160.71); 85 head, 509 to 540 lbs., 144.00 to 166.00 (158.38); 27 head, 557 to 594 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (146.62); 70 head, 604 to 630 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (142.82); 18 head, 613 to 628 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.52) unweaned; 5 head, 658 to 688 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (138.83); 14 head, 680 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 32 head, 658 to 667 lbs., 131.50 to 135.00 (132.49) unweaned; 129 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 134.50 to 139.50 (137.27); 18 head, 704 lbs., 129.50 unweaned; 335 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (132.62); 9 head, 838 lbs., 130.50; 43 head, 861 to 880 lbs., 128.00 to 130.50 (128.86); 50 head, 911 lbs., 132.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 324 lbs., 145.00; 16 head, 379 to 393 lbs., 154.50 to 155.00 (154.75); 44 head, 412 to 446 lbs., 148.00 to 153.50 (149.56); 63 head, 454 to 488 lbs., 132.00 to 144.50 (141.06); 54 head, 501 to 531 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (137.66); 100 head, 555 to 581 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (132.19); 111 head, 618 to 647 lbs., 126.00 to 133.50 (130.54); 19 head, 601 to 631 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.93) unweaned; 52 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.91); 21 head, 666 to 673 lbs., 113.50 to 117.00 (114.67) fleshy; 49 head, 657 to 683 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.08) unweaned; 188 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.05); 30 head, 714 to 743 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (115.97) unweaned; 116 head, 754 to 772 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (122.04); 13 head, 766 lbs., 115.00 full; 140 head, 800 to 834 lbs., 119.50 to 124.75 (123.21); 3 head, 823 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 8 head, 894 lbs., 108.00; 7 head, 853 lbs., 109.00 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large 1, 9 head, 510 to 541 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.40); 15 head, 600 lbs., 129.00.
