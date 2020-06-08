Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 3,034 head of cattle selling on May 28 compared to 2,665 head on May 21 and 1,669 head a year ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly selling $3 to $5 higher, instances of up to $8 to $10 higher. The higher prices in the barn were supported by the CME Feeder Cattle contract, which was limit up on Tuesday and continued positive gains throughout the week. The quality was very attractive, with the majority of the supply consisting of large groups and load lots of cattle straight off the wheat and grass. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 67% steers, 31% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 1% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 422 to 423 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (160.00); 15 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 155.00; 12 head, 501 to 512 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.51); 29 head, 554 to 592 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (140.16); 47 head, 608 to 636 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.44); 214 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.06); 54 head, 668 to 677 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.63) unweaned; 89 head, 702 to 740 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (127.96); 18 head, 725 lbs., 117.50 unweaned; 354 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (126.17); 265 head, 802 to 836 lbs., 122.00 to 126.50 (123.63); 31 head, 853 to 895 lbs., 111.50 to 119.00 (113.84); 299 head, 904 to 919 lbs., 115.25 to 115.60 (115.53); 15 head, 958 lbs., 111.00; 41 head, 1047 lbs., 98.00; 54 head, 1068 lbs., 95.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 288 lbs., 165.00; 5 head, 484 lbs., 144.50; 6 head, 544 lbs., 139.00; 37 head, 571 to 587 135.00 to 139.00 (136.06); 7 head, 602 lbs., 128.00; 33 head, 693 lbs., 121.00; 193 head, 720 to 734 lbs., 120.00 to 128.25 (127.29); 23 head, 890 lbs., 113.50; 7 head, 957 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 367 to 377 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.67); 20 head, 463 to 499 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.30); 24 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 127.50 to 133.00 (130.58); 67 head, 580 to 599 lbs., 123.50 to 125.00 (124.38); 42 head, 624 to 636 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.43); 60 head, 671 to 678 lbs., 120.50 to 122.50 (120.93); 25 head, 686 lbs., 98.50 unweaned; 78 head, 702 to 740 lbs., 116.00 to 122.25 (119.89); 16 head, 746 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 118 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 112.00 to 118.50 (115.74); 53 head 801 to 839 lbs., 100.00 to 110.50 (107.91); 70 head, 853 to 878 lbs., 106.00 to 109.50 (107.26); 4 head, 885 lbs., 91.00 fleshy; 72 head, 926 lbs., 98.00; 17 head, 989 lbs., 89.00; 28 head, 1014 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 273 lbs., 149.00; 5 head, 395 lbs., 125.00; 10 head, 486 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.22); 37 head, 510 to 531 lbs., 120.00 to 129.50 (128.01); 20 head, 578 to 580 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.30); 4 head, 595 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 19 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 119.00 to 122.00 (121.01); 13 head, 733 to 741 lbs., 101.00 to 106.00 (103.71); 11 head, 811 lbs., 98.00; 12 head, 990 lbs., 80.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 485 lbs., 126.00; 23 head, 582 lbs., 118.50; 3 head, 687 lbs., 80.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 435 lbs., 143.00; 9 head, 558 to 571 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (130.63). Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 550 lbs., 137.00; 24 head, 676 lbs., 117.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1290 to 1715 lbs., 62.50 to 65.00 (64.40) average dressing. Boner 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1170 to 1365 lbs., 59.00 to 65.00 (62.39) average; 1 head, 1010 lbs., 52.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1010 to 1160 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (58.18) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1375 to 1625 lbs., 82.50 to 90.00 (87.07) average; 1 head, 1690 lbs., 100.00 high.
