Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,671 head of cattle selling on Dec. 3, compared to 1,910 head on Nov. 19 and 1,477 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $4 higher. The trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. The area received very little moisture from the winter storm earlier in the week. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 46% were heifers and 9% were bulls; and 8% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 473 to 481 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (158.52); 50 head, 511 to 537 lbs., 140.00 to 166.00 (153.00); 46 head, 566 to 595 lbs., 138.00 to 147.50 (144.52); 9 head, 636 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 34 head, 656 to 697 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (135.00); 82 head, 663 to 674 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (124.00) unweaned; 98 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 126.50 to 134.00 (130.99); 13 head, 729 lbs., 124.50 fleshy; 70 head, 753 lbs., 137.50; 10 head, 782 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 9 head, 817 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 331 lbs., 142.00; 21 head, 633 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 59 head, 906 lbs., 128.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 446 lbs., 134.50; 27 head, 454 to 485 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (135.48); 62 head, 511 to 549 lbs., 124.50 to 135.50 (128.33); 23 head, 576 lbs., 123.50; 15 head, 564 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 36 head, 642 lbs., 126.00; 19 head, 627 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 58 head, 617 to 641 lbs., 118.00 to 121.50 (118.56) unweaned; 84 head, 668 to 680 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (123.16); 103 head, 710 to 711 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (124.52); 46 head, 708 to 714 lbs., 95.00 to 111.00 (101.74) fleshy; 7 head, 713 lbs., 115.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 404 lbs., 145.50; 9 head, 492 lbs., 125.50; 28 head, 584 to 586 lbs., 111.00 to 118.50 (116.89); 9 head, 786 lbs., 106.00 full.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 327 lbs., 148.00; 20 head, 525 lbs., 129.00; 34 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 123.00 to 127.50 (123.87); 22 head, 686 lbs., 108.00; 27 head, 723 to 734 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (112.60).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1430 to 1455 lbs., 45.00 to 49.50 (46.49) average dressing; 4 head, 1425 to 1475 lbs., 40.00 to 42.50 (41.89) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 15 head, 1115 to 1460lbs., 45.00 to 47.50 (45.51) average; 8 head, 1120 to 1330 lbs., 40.00 to 42.50 (41.88) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 31 head, 1200 to 1385 lbs., 45.00 to 50.25 (49.89) average; 22 head, 965 to 1175 lbs., 39.50 to 42.50 (39.94) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1300 to 1820 lbs., 65.00 to 70.00 (66.47) low.
