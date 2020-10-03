Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,793 head of cattle selling on Sept. 24, compared to 2,445 head on Sept. 17 and 1,411 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the yearling steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher. The steer and heifer calves were selling $1 to $5 higher. The trade was active on very good demand. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 38% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 252 to 276 lbs., 169.00 to 181.00 (173.88); 13 head, 390 lbs., 165.00; 93 head, 401 to 439 lbs., 144.00 to 177.00 (166.03); 72 head, 467 to 495 lbs., 135.00 to 154.00 (146.27); 115 head, 509 to 539 lbs., 133.50 to 148.00 (139.59); 111 head, 570 to 585 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.22); 55 head, 627 to 632 lbs., 147.00 to 147.50 (147.36); 33 head, 607 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 50 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.53); 57 head, 655 to 666 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (127.24) unweaned; 36 head, 721 lbs., 139.50; 20 head, 730 lbs., 125.50 unweaned; 88 head, 793 lbs., 139.50; 15 head, 808 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 1163 lbs., 80.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 375 lbs., 148.00; 7 head, 436 lbs., 149.00; 40 head, 572 to 587 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (137.18); 27 head, 614 lbs., 128.50 unweaned; 14 head, 720 lbs., 132.50; 255 head, 808 lbs., 138.00; 26 head, 858 to 864 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.27); 6 head, 1108 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 2, 103 head, 839 lbs., 132.75 thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 276 lbs., 138.00; 73 head, 353 to 390 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (140.04); 62 head, 413 to 445 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (138.26); 115 head, 457 to 490 lbs., 125.00 to 134.50 (129.79); 93 head, 513 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (126.04); 33 head, 558 to 591 lbs., 116.00 to 136.00 (124.40); 30 head, 560 to 576 lbs., 139.00 to 140.25 (139.55) replacement; 33 head, 609 lbs., 142.25; 71 head, 616 to 648 lbs., 115.00 to 125.50 (124.57) unweaned; 27 head, 665 to 688 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.17); 17 head, 682 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 108 head, 737 lbs., 133.25; 8 head, 713 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 7 head, 1072 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 310 lbs., 135.00; 13 head, 406 to 411 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.76); 6 head, 468 lbs., 125.00; 20 head, 528 lbs., 115.00; 24 head, 578 lbs., 107.00; 9 head, 633 lbs., 134.00; 27 head, 673 to 699 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (122.29); 26 head, 764 to 789 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.12); 11 head, 761 lbs., 96.00 full.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 390 lbs., 159.00; 8 head, 428 lbs., 149.00; 4 head, 524 lbs., 117.00; 8 head, 553 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 502 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 551 lbs., 123.50; 21 head, 656 lbs., 101.00; 15 head, 754 to 794 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (87.27).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1200 to 1260 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (50.99) average dressing. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1285 lbs., 50.00 average; 1 head, 1100 lbs., 45.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 700.00.
