Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,665 head of cattle selling on May 21, compared to 2,542 head on May 14 and 1,440 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady with instances of $2 higher. The trade was active on good demand. Thunderstorms moved across the area bringing much needed moisture for those fortunate enough to get it. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $3 higher. The supply included 97% feeder cattle with 63% steers, 35% was heifers and 2% was bulls; 2% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% was bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 18% bred cows and 82% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 383 to 393 lbs., 184.00 to 190.00 (188.03); 6 head, 433 lbs., 169.00; 34 head, 462 to 477 lbs., 152.00 to 154.50 (154.29); 105 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 133.50 to 157.00 (145.55); 38 head, 567 to 590 lbs., 136.00 to 141.50 (139.36); 23 head, 638 lbs., 134.50; 14 head, 685 to 687 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.71) unweaned; 44 head, 712 to 725 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.25); 58 head, 761 to 786 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.73); 20 head, 753 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 49 head, 812 to 834 lbs., 114.50 to 119.00 (115.31); 320 head, 857 to 892 lbs., 109.00 to 118.00 (113.31); 45 head, 926 to 939 lbs., 110.00 to 110.50 (110.15); 35 head, 972 lbs., 108.00; 268 head, 1004 to 1022 lbs., 102.00 to 105.25 (104.77); 24 head, 1050 lbs., 87.50; 17 head, 1138 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 391 lbs., 147.00; 34 head, 501 lbs., 132.50; 23 head, 598 lbs., 135.00; 27 head, 657 lbs., 132.00; 8 head, 673 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 170 head, 819 to 822 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.76). Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 696 lbs., 110.00; 14 head, 733 to 743 lbs., 107.00 to 115.00 (110.40); 73 head, 783 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 360 to 365 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.86); 7 head, 448 lbs., 140.00; 56 head, 463 to 492 lbs., 131.50 to 139.50 (133.94); 12 head, 527 lbs., 127.50 to 128.50 (127.92); 96 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (126.82); 21 head, 682 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 124 head, 708 to 743 lbs., 107.50 to 115.00 (112.73); 70 head, 760 to 763 lbs., 110.00 to 113.50 (110.75); 60 head, 809 to 829 lbs., 107.50 to 109.50 (109.27); 57 head, 854 to 895 lbs., 101.00 to 106.00 (103.89); 17 head, 891 lbs., 90.50 full; 17 head, 907 lbs., 99.50; 10 head, 930 lbs., 80.00 full; 16 head, 993 lbs., 88.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 507 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 597 lbs., 116.00; 11 head, 733 lbs., 110.50; 119 head, 794 lbs., 104.50; 31 head, 892 lbs., 96.50. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 664 lbs., 105.00; 27 head, 732 lbs., 100.00; 25 head, 763 lbs., 90.25.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 635 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 24 head, 629 lbs., 121.00.
Slaughter cattle: Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 1391 lbs., 66.50 high dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 3 head, 1050 to 1400 lbs., 60.00 to 62.50 (61.55) average; 1 head, 1125 lbs., 65.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1025 lbs., 57.50 average; 2 head, 1175 to 1275 lbs., 65.00 high; 3 head, 1015 to 1115 lbs., 54.00 to 55.00 (54.69) low. Bulls to 1 to 2, 2 head, 1555 to 2365 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (88.02) average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1055 lbs., 700.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 700.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 lbs., calf, per family/actual weight, over 5 years old, open, 9 head, 1100 to 1500 lbs., 950.00 to 1100.00 (1087.40).
