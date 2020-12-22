Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 972 head of cattle selling on Dec. 17, compared to 2,221 head on Dec. 10 and 911 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the stocker steers and heifers were selling $2 to $6 higher. The yearling steers and heifers were steady on limited comparable sales. The trade activity was fairly active on good demand. Local wheat pastures benefitted from several inches of snow earlier in the week. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $3 lower. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 73% steers, 26% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 2% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 44%. No sales were scheduled during the holidays. The sale resumes Jan. 7, 2021.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 359 lbs., 174.00; 33 head, 427 lbs., 175.00; 66 head, 466 to 482 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (163.46); 171 head, 518 to 520 lbs., 156.00 to 156.50 (156.45); 32 head, 573 to 599 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (148.28); 19 head, 618 to 625 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.91); 41 head, 615 to 641 lbs., 128.50 to 137.00 (131.13); unweaned; 11 head, 661 to 675 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.90); 3 head, 690 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 11 head, 719 lbs., 133.50; 130 head, 750 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 766 lbs., 118.50 fleshy; 3 head, 812 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 8 head, 895 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 880 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 4 head, 1016 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 503 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 620 lbs., 133.50; 4 head, 628 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 11 head, 685 lbs., 129.50; 24 head, 739 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 333 lbs., 156.00; 52 head, 454 to 471 lbs., 141.50 to 147.50 (144.35); 10 head, 477 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 58 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 128.00 to 135.50 (133.68); 24 head, 604 lbs., 134.00; 4 head, 643 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 7 head, 652 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 12 head,719 to 724 lbs., 122.00 to 124.50 (122.83); 4 head, 891 lbs., 105.00; 5 head, 858 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 2 head, 935 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 392 lbs., 134.00; 24 head, 604 to 617 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 523 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 450 lbs., 140.00
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1340 to 1350 lbs., 45.00 to 47.50 (46.25) average dressing; 6 head, 1025 to 1375 lbs., 40.00 to 42.50 (41.10) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1115 lbs., 45.00 average; 6 head, 920 to 1055 lbs., 40.00 to 42.50 (40.78) low.
