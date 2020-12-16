Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,568 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 4, compared to 2,163 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a preconditioned calf sale and there was no comparison. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 333 lbs., 182.00; 4 head, 360 to 378 lbs., 177.50 to 187.50 (182.38); 43 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 161.00 to 175.00 (166.86); 32 head, 452 to 493 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (155.64); 27 head, 514 to 543 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (158.14); 133 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 149.00 to 160.50 (153.00); 106 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (151.73); 133 head, 664 to 699 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (149.04); 185 head, 701 to 741 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (148.12); 89 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 139.00 to 146.25 (142.16); 72 head, 812 to 832 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.46); 20 head, 852 to 880 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.46). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 300 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 362 to 385 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (143.11); 4 head, 446 lbs., 147.00; 8 head, 510 to 544 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (137.18); 1 head, 560 lbs., 133.00; 1 head, 610 lbs., 143.00; 3 head, 683 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 705 to 713 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (132.22); 2 head, 780 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.50).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 325 to 338 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (158.30); 8 head, 351 to 385 lbs., 154.00 to 167.00 (160.73); 15 head, 408 to 444 lbs., 151.00 to 162.50 (157.08); 55 head, 458 to 491 lbs., 144.00 to 166.00 (154.85); 56 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 132.00 to 153.00 (144.40); 63 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 129.00 to 146.50 (134.68); 107 head, 602 to 638 lbs., 122.00 to 134.50 (129.99); 78 head, 661 to 698 lbs., 124.50 to 132.00 (128.60); 104 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 122.50 to 129.75 (126.60); 59 head, 751 to 778 lbs., 118.00 to 131.50 (124.26); 1 head, 820 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 328 lbs., 142.50; 6 head, 358 to 398 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (146.74); 2 head, 438 lbs., 140.00; 11 head, 453 to 472 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.25); 2 head, 550 to 570 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.51); 1 head, 620 lbs., 116.00; 3 head, 667 lbs., 118.00; 4 head, 735 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 778 to 790 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (112.99).
