Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,828 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 8, compared to 730 head on Dec. 11 and 1,635 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a special precondition calf sale and no comparison was due to last sale reported was Dec. 11. The trade was active. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 380 to 398 lbs., 183.00 to 188.00 (185.35); 10 head, 400 to 430 lbs., 168.00 to 186.00 (173.92); 6 head, 488 to 492 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (157.49); 37 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 160.00 to 173.00 (167.81); 73 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 147.00 to 162.00 (158.48); 71 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (150.78); 239 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 132.00 to 148.00 (140.99); 463 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 130.00 to 139.50 (136.20); 132 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 127.50 to 135.50 (130.69); 206 head, 809 to 839 lbs., 127.50 to 137.75 (132.08); 156 head, 850 to 887 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.93); 50 head, 905 to 944 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.91); 2 head, 953 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 340 lbs., 160.00 to 177.50 (171.67); 1 head, 350 lbs., 177.50; 12 head, 400 to 437 lbs., 152.00 to 167.00 (158.31); 18 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (152.29); 53 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (143.72); 187 head, 557 to 592 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (136.46); 211 head, 604 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 137.75 (132.10); 301 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (126.85); 234 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.58); 52 head, 759 to 793 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (122.52); 113 head, 801 to 829 lbs., 119.50 to 126.00 (122.74); 32 head, 835 to 845 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (124.93) replacement; 11 head, 860 to 890 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (113.62).
